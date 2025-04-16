Todd Gilliland and his wife embrace the island life at Turks and Caicos

By Karan Yadav
Modified Apr 16, 2025 05:38 GMT
NASCAR: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Imagn
Todd Gilliland and his wife went on a getaway trip ahead of Easter break - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland's wife, Marissa Gilliland, shared glimpses of her trip with her husband on Instagram. The couple flew to the Turks and Caicos Islands, located southeast of the Bahamas, ahead of NASCAR's Easter break.

For Mr. and Mrs. Gilliland, the Bahamas holds a special place in their hearts. In 2021, Todd proposed to his now-wife during their trip to the Bahamas. After planning their wedding for a year, the couple tied the knot at the same location. Since then, Mrs. Gilliland has been frequently present at racetracks, cheering for her husband.

In her latest story, Marissa Gilliand shared all the major moments of her trip. She began by posting about her workout at Pure Barre, and in the follow-up story, she enjoyed mimosas at the airport with her husband, Todd Gilliland. The next story featured Marissa enjoying a new drink after reaching the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Mrs. Gilliand also shared a picturesque view from her stay, capturing people enjoying parasailing. The next image featured the couple enjoying their time off the racetracks in the ocean. Marissa donned a black and white horizontal striped top; meanwhile, Todd wore a grayish t-shirt and a vibrant-colored short.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Marissa Gilliland shared glimpses of her trip (Source: @marissagilliland_ via Instagram)

Todd Gilliland finished the last race ahead of the Easter break in P35 after qualifying 30th. Also, this is the first time in three years that NASCAR decided to take a break on Easter Sunday.

"Huge blessing": Todd Gilliland opened up about his opportunity to compete with FRM for the second time

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland has deep racing roots, as he comes from a family of professional race car drivers. His father, David Gilliland, a former NASCAR driver, owns a Craftsman Truck Series team, Tricon Garage.

Inspired by his father, Todd ventured into stock car racing and made his debut in the Truck Series in 2017. During his six-year stint in the series, he secured three wins, 53 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in 94 starts. Three years later, the Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, native moved to the Cup Series and has completed 108 races in his three-year career.

Todd Gilliand made his debut in the top-tier stock car racing with Front Row Motorsports. The #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse wrapped up the 2024 season in P22 with 630 points, and the team extended its contract with the driver for the 2025 season.

Later, during a conversation with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass, the FRM driver stated:

"From my side of it, I need to be reminded of that, for sure. It's definitely a huge blessing and a huge opportunity to be able to continue racing in this series. And I definitely know that you can't take it for granted. I forget last year; it was piecing together a full season. Just to see how things changed, see how much results can sway things good or bad very quickly in the sport, shows that we need to continue improving and stay on top of our game. I'm super thankful, super excited to continue with Front Row."

Todd Gilliland ranks 28th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 150 points. He secured two top-ten finishes at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Martinsville Speedway in nine starts this season.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
