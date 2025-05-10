Toni Breidinger arrives in Kansas in style, sporting tank top and jorts combo

TRICON Garage driver Toni Breidinger shared an Instagram story showcasing her outfit as she touched down for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. Driving the No.5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, the Truck Series driver is the first Arab-American woman to compete in NASCAR.

Breidinger's return to Kansas Speedway carries special significance, as the 1.5-mile tri-oval was the site of her Truck Series debut in 2023. She secured her highest finish in the series at 15th, which also marked the best debut for a woman driver in the division.

On Friday, May 9, Breidinger landed at Kansas and shared an Instagram story capturing her fit, featuring a casual white tank-top and jorts combo. She complimented the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Toni Breidinger's Instagram story showcased her fit ahead of the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. Source: @Instagram/tonibreidinger

Toni Breidinger was recently seen in a behind-the-scenes shoot for a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She made headlines in 2024 as the only active NASCAR driver to feature in the magazine. In addition to her racing duties, the 25-year-old hopes her off-track popularity helps bring more viewers to the sport.

"I think people want to know the real you [...] People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international," Toni Breidinger said via Autoweek.

Breidinger currently competes in her first full-time season in the Truck Series. She logged her first DNF of the season with her last outing at Texas Motor Speedway. The result, however, didn't see any impact in her standings as she remains at 23rd with 104 points.

Toni Breidinger reflects on a tough start to the 2025 NASCAR Truck season

Toni Breidinger has not had the best of starts to her debut season in the NASCAR Truck Series. Her string of finishes outside the top-20 placed her on the backfoot, before she broke through with her highest placing so far at 18th in Rockingham Speedway. Her DNF in Texas didn't help her case either.

Reflecting upon her results, Briedinger recently spoke to Autoweek and said:

"Obviously I want to get results, but I've been trying to not judge success solely off of results. It's very easy to do, especially in sports, but for me, I think as long as I'm improving every race, me and my team are getting along, they're happy with what I’m doing, Toyota and my partners are happy, I feel like that’s part of success."

In stark contrast, Toni Breidinger's TRICON Garage teammate, Corey Heim, currently leads the drivers' standings with three wins and 368 points. That said, Breidinger hopes to bounce back at Kansas Speedway, looking tto relive her past success at the intermediate track.

The Heart of America 200 is scheduled for Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 P.M. ET. Fans can watch the race on FS1 or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM.

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1.

