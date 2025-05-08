Toni Breidinger rocks an olive green bikini as she features in SI Swimsuits BTS

Toni Breidinger, the driver for TRICON Garage, wore an olive green bikini for the behind-the-scenes of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, which featured her for the first time. Breidinger made history in 2024 by becoming the first NASCAR driver to appear in the prestigious SI Swimsuit issue.

The 25-year-old was photographed by Ben Horton on the beaches of Boca Raton in Florida. She traded her racing gear for an emerald green bikini from Palmiza. Beyond the magazine, Breidinger has represented IMG Models and has appeared in campaigns for brands like GAP and Victoria’s Secret.

The Boca Raton shot behind-the-scenes pictures of Breidinger were shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram. They captioned the post:

"A little Florida magic for your feed 🙌📸 Scenes from @thebocaraton that hit different. #SISwimsuit #TheBocaRaton #BTS #SISwim25 #Destinations"

Tony Breidinger drives the #5 for TRICON Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. She made history as the first Arab-American woman to race in the NASCAR national series.

The California native is also the winningest female driver in United States Auto Club history with 19 victories. Breidinger spent five years in the ARCA Menards Series where she achieved four top-five finishes and 27 top-tens, making her the holder of the record for the most top-tens by a female driver in ARCA history. Her best finish was fourth in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024. She debuted in the Truck Series in 2023, gradually earning a full-time seat for the 2025 season.

Toni Breidinger shared why her partnership with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila feels organic

Toni Breidinger recently shared insights into her groundbreaking partnership with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, describing it as a natural and authentic fit. As the first national sports collaboration for the award-winning tequila brand, 818 Tequila will serve as the primary sponsor on Breidinger’s No. 5 Tricon Garage Toyota during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

"It's very important to work with brands who feel authentic to me and have the same morals. I feel like 818 aligns with me perfectly because they're all about community, they're female-founded and led," she told People.com.

"I know historically the tequila space has been very male-dominated and so is the motorsport space, a very male-dominated industry. So I love to see what Kendall's doing as a female entrepreneur... both of our worlds kind of aligned," she added.

Breidinger explained that both she and the brand share similar values -- especially the importance of community and female leadership in traditionally male-dominated industries, which made the partnership feel “organic” to her.

Breidinger highlighted how both motorsports and the tequila industry have historically been dominated by men, and that she admires what Kendall Jenner is achieving as a female entrepreneur.

