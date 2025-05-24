Toni Breidinger makes stylish speedway statement in Coach tank top and tan bottoms

TRICON Garage driver Toni Breidinger arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway sporting a sleek Coach tank top paired with tan bottoms. She recently made her 11th Truck Series start at the famed intermediate track.

Breidinger enjoys a thriving modelling career alongside her on-track pursuits. She recently joined hands with Coach to promote their $145 Soho Sneakers. She also partnered with Raising Cane's, Celsius and Sunoco for sponsorships in her NASCAR career.

On Friday, May 23, Breidinger shared an Instagram carousel capturing her trackside fit for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200. The first slide featured Breidinger sitting atop the pit wall with high waisted trousers and a black tank top from Coach. She wore a rose-gold necklace to complement her tan bottoms and paired it with an orange handbag with gold details. The post was captioned:

"Hello from Queen City @coach"

Toni Breidinger qualified 25th for Friday's race, but ended up falling to a 30th place finish, 13 laps behind the lead pack. The results marks her worst finish till date. Meanwhile, her TRICON Garage teammate, Corey Heim, secured his fourth win of the season after leading 98 laps to finish ahead of Cup Series driver, Ross Chastain.

"I've been learning a lot": Toni Breidinger reflects on her season so far

Toni Breidinger shared an optimistic take of her first full-time season in the Truck Series. While she's yet to score a top-10 finish, Breidinger stressed that she walks away from every race with takeaways that make her feel like 'a new driver'.

Reflecting upon the same, Breidinger spoke to 5 Goats and said,

"Yeah, there’s honestly quite a bit of things that I was kind of surprised by this year. I knew the learning curve was going to be steep, and I knew that I had a lot to learn. But I don’t think I realized how much I was going to learn, how much I’m taking away."

“Like, after every race, I’m like wow, I feel like a new driver because I’ve learned so much. So, yeah, almost the unknown of I didn’t know how much new stuff I was going to learn. In so many different areas, from the tracks and the truck and the aero. Yeah, I’ve been learning a lot, and I’m like, I can’t believe I’ve been learning this much. Kind of crazy, but yeah,” she added.

Toni Breidinger's best result till date was an 18th place finish at Rockingham Speedway. Notably, the rookie driver has recorded only a single DNF so far, reitiring from her bout at Texas Motor Speeway due to an electrical issue. Up next, Breidinger heads to Nashville Superspeedway, where she previously recorded a top-20 result during a one-off race in 2023.

