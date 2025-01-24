Toni Breidinger oozes elegance in glimpses from “2025 media day”

Toni Breidinger recently posted snaps from her 2025 NASCAR Media Day on Instagram.

Toni Breidinger is set to compete full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where she will drive the #5 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage. She will be backed by various sponsors such as Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, and Sunoco. This will be her first full-time season as a NASCAR driver.

The California native recently posted snaps from her 2025 Media Day on Instagram and captioned them:

"2025 media day🪄"

Beyond racing, the 25-year-old has built a prominent profile as a model for major high-end brands like Victoria’s Secret and GAP and has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She has a social media following of over 5 million across TikTok and Instagram. SI posted a similar series of photos featuring Breidinger, with the caption:

"Toni Breidinger traded in her signature black-and-white sporty racing suit for stunning swimwear on the shores of @thebocaraton while posing for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as our newest athlete. 🏁🏎️ The stock car racing driver is the first female Arab-American driver to participate in any NASCAR national series event and has quickly risen to become one of NASCAR’s most prominent figures as a history-making competitor, a trailblazer for women in the male-dominated sport, and a burgeoning influence in the fashion and modeling industries. ⚡️"

Toni Breidinger was born in San Francisco, California, and has become a trailblazer in the world of NASCAR. She made history by becoming the first female Arab-American to compete in the NASCAR Truck Series.

The California native started racing in Karting at nine and quickly transitioned to competitive racing, becoming the most successful female driver in the United States Auto Club (USAC) with 19 wins. She has over 27 top-10 finishes across various NASCAR series, notably in the ARCA Menards Series since she made her debut in 2021. The 25-year-old made history in the 2023 Truck Series debut by securing the highest-ever debut finish for a female driver by coming in 15th at the Kansas Speedway.

Toni Breidinger flexes her workout regime sporting all-black attire in her IG update

Toni Breidinger also recently showcased her dedication to fitness by sharing a post on Instagram where she sported an all-black workout outfit. Breidinger not only displayed her workout attire but also reflected on her journey in racing.

In her Instagram update, she shared images from her gym session.

Screenshot via Instagram - @tonibreidinger

After taking a break during the 2024 season to hone her skills and adapt to the new racing environment, she is set to embark on her full-time season with TRICON Garage in 2025.

As a female driver in a male-dominated sport, Breidinger is committed to breaking stereotypes and encouraging more women to participate in motorsports. She has expressed pride in being a role model for Arab Americans and women, noting that her visibility in the sport helps inspire young girls to pursue their passions

