Toni Breidinger poses in a magenta dress with Livvy Dunne and other celebrity names at the SI Swimsuit launch party

Following the release of her 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut issue, Toni Breidinger attended the launch party with her co-models, including Livvy Dunne and Suni Lee. She donned a magenta dress at the event held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York.

As a professional athlete in a male-dominated sport, Breidinger, 25, had earned a spot in the prestigious issue last year. She currently competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as a rookie under Tricon Garage, a Toyota-affiliated race team that has fielded renowned drivers like Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex Jr.

Toni Breidinger shared some moments from the launch party held on Thursday (May 15), ahead of her race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend.

“Last night at the Sports Illustrated Swim launch,” she wrote on Instagram.

In the second slide, the Arab-American NASCAR driver could be seen posing with gymnast Livvy Dunne and DJ Xandra Pohl. Moving to the fourth slide, she took a snap with Olympic gold medalists Suni Lee (gymnast) and Eileen Gu (freestyle skier).

With her debut issue now out, Breidinger is officially the first NASCAR driver to model for the SI Swimsuit. Her modeling venture has accompanied her racing career, with her even getting sponsorship on the racetrack from celebrated brands like Victoria's Secret.

She will return to the #5 Toyota Tundra on Saturday (May 17) for 250 laps of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Truck Series race will precede the Cup Series All-Star Race, which will witness the famed NASCAR drivers including Joey Logano and Kyle Busch compete for the $1 million prize money.

“Both of our worlds kind of aligned”: Toni Breidinger on NASCAR sponsorship from Kendall Jenner's tequila brand

Toni Breidinger spoke in April 2025 about her partnership with Kendall Jenner's tequila brand, 818 Tequila. The 25-year-old believes the partnership is a perfect fit, considering she and Jenner are thriving in their respective male-dominated industries.

In an interview with People Magazine, Breidinger said:

“I know historically the tequila space has been very male-dominated and so is the motorsport space, a very male-dominated industry [...] So I love to see what Kendall's doing as a female entrepreneur... both of our worlds kind of aligned.”

“I wouldn't be here without all those amazing partnerships,” she added.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, shared her thoughts on the #5 Toyota driver, saying:

“Toni (Breidinger) is a force both on the track and on social media. We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership.”

Toni Breidinger drives the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Imagn

Breidinger will sport an 818 Tequila paint scheme at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30. Moreover, the company will host a VIP experience and an after-party. As part of the deal, the #5 team will continue featuring the tequila brand as an associate partner this year.

As of this writing, the Truck Series rookie has yet to score her first top-10 finish of the 2025 season. Her best finish was 18th place at Rockingham Speedway, where the stock car racing series returned after a 12-year absence (21 years for Xfinity).

