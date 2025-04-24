Kendall Jenner speaks out on Toni Breidinger partnering with her business brainchild

Following Toni Breidinger securing a sponsorship deal with 818 Tequila, Kendall Jenner, the brand's founder, spoke about the collaboration. Jenner expressed excitement with the partnership, considering it's her first in national sports.

Founded in 2021, 818 Tequila, named after Jenner's home area code in California, produces tequilas made using Blue Weber agave from Mexico. The brand is sponsoring Breidinger's #5 Toyota Tundra at Tricon Garage, which is her first full-time ride in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck took to X (formerly Twitter) to quote Kendall Jenner's statement on partnering with Toni Breidinger.

"Toni (Breidinger) is a force both on the track and on social media. We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership," Jenner said.

In her part, the Arab-American Truck Series driver said:

"I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin."

The #5 Tricon Garage team will feature 818 Tequila as its title sponsor at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30. The tequila brand is expected to host a VIP experience and an after-party before remaining an associate sponsor for the year.

818 Tequila joins Toni Breidinger's sponsorship roster, including Raising Cane's, Celsius, and Sonoco. As a model, the 25-year-old worked with brands like Gap and Free People. She also ran a Victoria's Secret paint scheme in her debut Truck race at Kansas Speedway two years ago.

So far this year, Breidinger hasn't broken into the top 10. The Toyota pilot's best race result came in the last race at Rockingham Speedway, where she finished in 18th place behind teammates Corey Heim (8th) and Gio Ruggiero (10th). Her other teammate, Tanner Gray, was caught in a multi-car wreck on lap 117 and settled for a DNF.

Toni Breidinger joins Coach's new sneaker campaign

A few days ago, Coach released a new sneaker campaign featuring several personalities, including Toni Breidinger. The #5 Tricon Garage driver had two scenes in the one-minute, 30-second ad, showing different ways to use the sneakers in her daily life.

In the first scene, Breidinger used the sneaker as a cup holder placed on top of her car's center console. She later used it as a phone holder while watching a NASCAR race in the bathtub for the second scene.

Coach Chief Marketing Officer Joon Silverstein explained the unique approach to the product, saying (via Yahoo Life):

"With the launch of our Coach Soho sneaker, we wanted to tell a different kind of story. Not about hype. Not about status. Not about collecting. But about real life, and what consumers want from a sneaker today. Style that adapts to the many expressions of who they are."

"We brought this idea to life with a campaign featuring an amazing cast of talent who are each shaping culture in their own way at the intersection of sport, music and fashion," she added.

Next on Toni Breidinger's Truck Series schedule is at Texas Motor Speedway. The SpeedCash.com 250 is happening on May 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

