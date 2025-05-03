Toni Breidinger rocks crop top and jeans amid rain halting qualifying and practice 

Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger kept things casual with a crop top and jeans while waiting out the delay from Friday's (May 2) rain-affected practice and qualifying. The NASCAR sensation shared an Instagram carousel to show off her race-day look for the Speedycash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Breidinger is competing in her first full-time season in the Truck Series and is the only woman to do so across all three NASCAR series. In her eighth start of the season, rainy weather forced officials to forego both practice and qualifying sessions. The 25-year-old decided to wait out the delay with a meal from one of her sponsors, the popular fast food chain, Raising Cane's.

Breidinger uploaded a series of images on Instagram sporting a red crop top with Raising Cane's logo, as she posed with their signature chicken fingers and crinkle fries. She captioned the post:

"Practice and qualifying canceled due to rain. thank you @toddgraves @raisingcanes for the lunch while we wait out the rain❣️"

Driving the No.5 Toyota, Toni Breidinger logged her first DNF of the season at Texas Motor Speedway, while her TRICON Garage teammate Cory Heim secured his 14th career win, making him the youngest driver to achieve the feat. She ultimately finished 26th after completing 120 of the scheduled 174 laps.

Breidinger currently ranks 23rd in the Driver's standings with 104 points and an average finish of 24.

Toni Breidinger announces partnership with Kendall Jenner's Tequila brand

TRICON Garage driver Toni Breidinger recently joined hands with Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila brand as her associate sponsor for the remainder of the 2025 season. In addition, the brand will serve as her primary sponsor for the Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on May 30.

On April 24, Breidinger announced the news in an X post with the following caption:

"I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin #818partner @drink818 "

Reflecting upon the alliance with the female-founded brand, Toni Breidinger revealed how the brand's ethos aligns with her interests.

It's very important to work with brands who feel authentic to me and have the same morals. I feel like 818 aligns with me perfectly because they're all about community, they're female-founded and led," she told People.com

"I know historically the tequila space has been very male-dominated and so is the motorsport space, a very male-dominated industry. So I love to see what Kendall's doing as a female entrepreneur... both of our worlds kind of aligned," she added.

The partnership marks the tequila brand's entry into the world of motorsports. Kendall Jenner, a popular social media influencer and model, founded the brand in 2021 and partners with family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico, to source their ingredients.

