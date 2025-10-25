Toni Breidinger says she’s “working everything out” amid her uncertain NASCAR future

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger competed in the Slim Jim 200 held at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, October 24. After wrapping up the 200-lap race, she was featured in a post-race interview and opened up about her future in the series.Breidinger debuted in stock car racing following the Toyota pipeline. She made her first appearance in the ARCA Menards Series. She drove the #55 and #20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports in 2018. Since then, she has been moving up in the series. Then, the Victoria's Secret model transitioned to the Truck Series in 2023.Toni Breidinger drove the #1 Toyota for Tricon Garages for two part-time seasons before landing her first full-time seat this season. She pilots the #5 Toyota Tundra alongside teammates Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and Gio Ruggiero. However, her future with the team has been uncertain, as the team aims to add potential candidates like Brent Crews to a full-time schedule.Reflecting on that, the professional model shared her thoughts about her future in the series and told the press [00:40]:&quot;Working everything out and kind of just focusing on Phoenix right now it's one of my favorite tracks so hopefully kind of take what I learned from tonight and apply it there and have a good day.&quot;Toni Breidinger wrapped the 105.2-mile Martinsville Speedway race in P26 after Corey LaJoie pushed her into the outside walls. However, she's excited for the Phoenix race scheduled for Friday, October 31, and to put her learning to the test.When Toni Breidinger opened up about her &quot;biggest bucket list&quot; goal in her motorsports careerEarlier this season, Tricon Garage driver Toni Breidinger held a Q&amp;A session on her X account. During that, she made a major revelation about her motorsports bucket list goal.Reflecting on her career in the Truck and ARCA Menards Series, a NASCAR fan asked her:&quot;What is your biggest “Bucket List” race to compete in?&quot;Without wasting any time, Breidinger replied to the fan, revealing that she wants to compete in the legendary endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. She wrote:&quot;24 hours of Le Mans&quot;This got the fans excited, and another fan questioned her about her favorite racetrack. Toni Breidinger claimed she had no particular track in her mind, but she enjoys competing on short tracks. Following Rockingham Speedway's return this season, another asked her about her experience competing on the 0.94-mile D-shaped oval track.Reflecting on the same, the Tricon Garage driver stated:&quot;It was a tough track. I learned a ton. was cool to see them bring it back I’d like another go at it.&quot;The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver, Tyler Ankrum, won the Rockingham Speedway race. Meanwhile, Toni Breidinger clinched a P18 finish after qualifying 27th for the 200-lap race.