  • NASCAR
  • Toni Breidinger says she’s “working everything out” amid her uncertain NASCAR future

Toni Breidinger says she’s “working everything out” amid her uncertain NASCAR future

By Karan Yadav
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:28 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Toni Breidinger opened up about her future in NASCAR - Source: Imagn

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger competed in the Slim Jim 200 held at Martinsville Speedway on Friday, October 24. After wrapping up the 200-lap race, she was featured in a post-race interview and opened up about her future in the series.

Ad

Breidinger debuted in stock car racing following the Toyota pipeline. She made her first appearance in the ARCA Menards Series. She drove the #55 and #20 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports in 2018. Since then, she has been moving up in the series. Then, the Victoria's Secret model transitioned to the Truck Series in 2023.

Toni Breidinger drove the #1 Toyota for Tricon Garages for two part-time seasons before landing her first full-time seat this season. She pilots the #5 Toyota Tundra alongside teammates Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and Gio Ruggiero. However, her future with the team has been uncertain, as the team aims to add potential candidates like Brent Crews to a full-time schedule.

Ad
Trending

Reflecting on that, the professional model shared her thoughts about her future in the series and told the press [00:40]:

"Working everything out and kind of just focusing on Phoenix right now it's one of my favorite tracks so hopefully kind of take what I learned from tonight and apply it there and have a good day."
Ad

Toni Breidinger wrapped the 105.2-mile Martinsville Speedway race in P26 after Corey LaJoie pushed her into the outside walls. However, she's excited for the Phoenix race scheduled for Friday, October 31, and to put her learning to the test.

When Toni Breidinger opened up about her "biggest bucket list" goal in her motorsports career

Earlier this season, Tricon Garage driver Toni Breidinger held a Q&A session on her X account. During that, she made a major revelation about her motorsports bucket list goal.

Ad

Reflecting on her career in the Truck and ARCA Menards Series, a NASCAR fan asked her:

"What is your biggest “Bucket List” race to compete in?"

Without wasting any time, Breidinger replied to the fan, revealing that she wants to compete in the legendary endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. She wrote:

"24 hours of Le Mans"

This got the fans excited, and another fan questioned her about her favorite racetrack. Toni Breidinger claimed she had no particular track in her mind, but she enjoys competing on short tracks. Following Rockingham Speedway's return this season, another asked her about her experience competing on the 0.94-mile D-shaped oval track.

Ad

Reflecting on the same, the Tricon Garage driver stated:

"It was a tough track. I learned a ton. was cool to see them bring it back I’d like another go at it."

The McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver, Tyler Ankrum, won the Rockingham Speedway race. Meanwhile, Toni Breidinger clinched a P18 finish after qualifying 27th for the 200-lap race.

About the author
Karan Yadav

Karan Yadav

Twitter icon

Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Yadav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications