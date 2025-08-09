Toni Breidinger sums up her Watkins Glen misery in just four words

Toni Breidinger's day went bust when her No. 5 Toyota Tundra briefly caught fire at Watkins Glen International. The TRICON Garage driver described the whole ordeal with a series of roasts aimed at herself.

Breidinger began among the backmarkers but had fought her way up to P17 by Stage 2. She was on track to secure her best finish of the season, beating her previous record of 18th at Rockingham, but with 12 laps to go, she experienced an engine failure near turn 7.

White smoke trailed her path, and her Truck briefly erupted in flames before coming to a dead stop on pit road entry. The result marked her third DNF of the season, while her TRICON Garage teammate Corey Heim overcame triple overtime restarts to capture his sixth Truck Series win of the season.

Breidinger later shared her thoughts about the incident on X.

":( cooked -bbq’d -fried- grilled"

Toni Breidinger's woes began even before Friday's race commenced. Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old issued a public plea to recover her stolen firesuits.

"Anyone in the Ithaca NY area! My car was broken into last night, and my suitcase was stolen. It’s a custom Tumi suitcase with TB on it. Inside were personal items, including my 818 and Coach suits. If you happen to see a suitcase or my racing stuff that’s being sold on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, or anywhere else, please send me the link," she wrote.

Dave & Buster's served as Breidinger's primary sponsor for Watkins Glen, adding to her impressive rotation of partnerships this season.

Toni Breidinger explains how her 'side hustles' help her NASCAR career

Alongside her NASCAR career, Toni Breidinger has appeared in campaigns for Coach, Victoria's Secret, and GQ, among others. Moreover, she also leverages her massive social media following to secure high-profile sponsorships like Raising Cane's and 818 Tequila.

When asked about her extensive brand collaborations amid a hectic Truck Series schedule, the San Francisco, California, native had this to say (via Motorsport.com).

"It’s all part of the business. It all goes back into my racing. The side hustles, I like to call them. I don’t think that takes away from me being a race car driver."

"When people say that doing brand deals affects my performance, I’m like, ‘No, you know what affects my performance? Not being able to race because I can’t afford it," she added.

17 races into the season, Toni Breidinger is currently ranked 22nd with 208 points to her name. Up next, she heads to the final race of the regular season at Richmond Raceway.

The 250-lap event is scheduled for Friday, August 15 at 5 PM ET. Fans can watch the race on FS1 or listen to radio updates via SiriusXM.

