Toni Breidinger takes a dig at fellow Tricon Garage racers for wearing similar-looking bottoms on arrival to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger has reached the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for her upcoming race. Ahead of the race, Breidinger reacted to her team, Tricon Garages' recent post featuring their 2025 line-up.

The 25-year-old professional NASCAR driver became the first Arab-American female with Lebanese and German roots to drive in the stock car racing series. Breidinger, who took an interest in racing when she was nine, began her career by racing go-karts. In her five-year stint in the ARCA Menards Series, she competed in 65 races and secured 27 top-10 finishes.

The first three slides of the post featured Tricon Garage's Truck Series drivers, including the #15 Toyota Tundra driver Tanner Gray, #17 truck driver Giovanni Ruggiero, and #11 Tundra driver Corey Heim. Surprisingly, the drivers wore almost identical bottoms in different colors, and Toni Breidinger pointed it out with a humorous comment.

"1-3 all wearing the same pants sisterhood of the travel pants," Breidinger commented.

Breidinger's humorous reaction to the team drivers' identical bottoms (Source: @tricongarage via Instagram)

The fourth slide of the post featured Toni Breidinger. She wore a black Tricon Garage hoodie, white bottom wear, and black shoes. She completed her look with a black cap. The last slide included the 18-year-old driver William Sawalich in a graphic T-shirt and simple blue jeans.

"I got fortunate with my family": Toni Breidinger revealed the secret behind her confidence

Earlier this month, Tricon Garage #5 driver and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger was featured in New York Fashion Week's Instagram post. The fashion show's page shared behind-the-scenes images of Victoria's Secret models before the show started.

The New York Fashion Week's page captioned the images:

"Behind the scenes with Toni Breidinger for Coach, Fall-Winter 2025 Show."

During an interview with David Carmi at the main show Coach Fall-Winter 2025, the reporter asked Breidinger what makes her confident.

"What makes me confident is my inner circle and my support around me," she replied.

"I'm very grateful that my family was so supportive. They really instilled that kind of confidence in me, so I got fortunate with my family, but I think finding positive people to kind of connect with," she added.

The professional race car driver also shared advice for her younger self, adding:

"Don't be afraid to be the first you. When I was young, I always compared myself to other people."

After Breidinger's success in the ARCA Menards Series, the Victoria's Secret model landed a full-time seat in the 2025 season with Tricon Garage.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Celsius, and Sunoco feature Breidinger's ride in the Truck series. The Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway race is scheduled for Friday, March 14, 2025, and will kick off at 9 PM ET.

