Victoria’s Secret model Toni Breidinger’s gorgeous behind-the-scenes pictures from New York Fashion Week

NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger was featured on New York Fashion Week's latest social media post. NYFW released some of Breidinger's behind-the-scenes photos for the Coach Fall-Winter 2025 show held before the NASCAR season began.

Toni Breidinger is a 25-year-old California native who drives full-time for Tricon Garage in the Craftsman Truck Series. She is also a Victoria's Secret model and has even run races with the intimates specialty retailer as her title sponsor.

New York Fashion Week took to Instagram to share a few snaps of Breidinger's look for the Coach Fall-Winter 2025 Show.

"Behind the scenes with Toni Breidinger for Coach, Fall-Winter 2025 Show," NYFW wrote.

The Toyota pilot wore an all-leather black outfit paired with white shoes. She rocked the look for the Coach Fall-Winter 2025 Show, which took place on February 10, four days before she kicked off her Truck Series rookie season.

Driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra, Breidinger finished 28th in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, with teammate Corey Heim taking the first checkered flag of the season. She trailed Heim in the following race at Atlanta Motor Speedway after finishing 24th.

Her next race is scheduled for March 14 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Toni Breidinger drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Imagn

Breidinger's 2025 Truck Series stint comes on the heels of a good season in the ARCA Menards Series last year. She drove the No. 25 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports and finished fourth in the standings after scoring 11 top-10s.

"I got fortunate with my family": Toni Breidinger on what makes her confident

During the Coach Fall-Winter 2025 Show fashion week, Toni Breidinger was asked what makes her confident. Breidinger replied that it was her inner circle, including her family, that made her confident.

In an interview with David Carmi (@confidenceheist on Instagram), the Tricon Garage driver shared:

"What makes me confident is my inner circle and my support around me."

"I'm very grateful that my family was so supportive. They really instilled that kind of confidence in me so I got fortunate with my family, but I think finding positive people to kind of connect with," she added.

The 25-year-old concluded with a piece of advice for her younger self, saying:

"Don't be afraid to be the first you. When I was young, I always compared myself to other people."

Breidinger followed her advice and made history as NASCAR's first Arab-American female driver. She made 65 starts in the ARCA Menards Series before landing a full-time ride in the Craftsman Truck Series this year.

She competes in the pickup truck-based racing series with sponsorship from Raising Cane's, CELSIUS, and Sunoco.

Toni Breidinger during the 2025 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

In addition, the Californian is the first Arab-American woman and first NASCAR driver to be featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue. She posed for the prestigious swimsuit magazine on the shores of Boca Raton, Florida, with photographer Ben Horton.

Breidinger's SI feature took place after her modeling gigs for brands like Victoria's Secret and GAP.

