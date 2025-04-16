Tony Stewart addresses racing alongside wife Leah Pruett: “I still think it’s a terrible idea”

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart addressed the possibility of racing alongside his wife, Leah Pruett, in the NHRA Top Fuel division. While the couple is exploring what the future holds, Stewart jokingly suggested that Pruett's return to drag racing might not exactly be in his best interest.

Ad

Pruett, a 12-time NHRA Top-Fuel winner, took a break from drag racing last year, as the couple decided to start a family. Stewart stepped in for his wife, racing in the Top Fuel division in the 2024 season, with the couple welcoming their son, Dominic James, in November 2024.

Following his first Top Fuel victory at the 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, Tony Stewart addressed the possibility of racing against his wife, Leah Pruett. In a recent interview with Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, the 53-year-old said that they are still figuring out what life looks like as new parents and how to balance their drag racing commitments.

Ad

Trending

"We have started those conversations of what does life look like in the next couple of years for her getting back in the car. One of the main variables in her equation is what does that look like for me behind the wheel of a car? We are trying to figure that out." he said.

Ad

Stewart humoursly insisted that his wife's return to NHRA is a no-win situation for him as he added:

"She has mentioned that multiple times, I still think it's a terrible idea. I feel like it's a no-win situation for me but it's a massive win for her. If she wins it's great for her, if I win, I get kicked to the couch. If she wins, everybody's calling me, telling me I got my butt kicked by my wife. So, just trying to figure out, where this is a positive for me."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Stewart Racing Nitro entered NHRA in 2022, fielding a Top-Fuel entry for Leah Pruett and a Funny Car for Matt Hagan. Stewart has confirmed that he'll step out the moment his wife decides to race. However, Pruett is not anticipated to make a return this year, although she will be testing this summer.

Kevin Harvick lauds Tony Stewart's off-track qualities

Kevin Harvick heaped praises on Tony Stewart's leadership qualities following his maiden Top-Fuel victory in NHRA. Harvick agreed that Stewart belongs to the 'Mount Rushmore' of racing, having won championships and races in almost every discipline he’s raced in.

Ad

Harvick also highlighted how Stewart's hunger to win races makes him a good leader. The former #4 SHR Ford driver credited Stewart’s leadership as the driving force behind his maiden victory in the Top Fuel division.

"Tony's a legendary race driver... Tony Stewart is a winner, and when you're a winner, you figure out how to lead. He's absolutely proven his off-the track worth again in this type of situation, building this team into putting himself in victory lane," he said on the Happy hour podcast.

Ad

Expand Tweet

After four rounds in the 2025 NHRA Top-Fuel division, Tony Stewart occupies second place in the standings, 16 points behind leader Shawn Langdon. Harvick insists that 'The Smoke' is a serious threat to the championship this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More