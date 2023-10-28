Tony Stewart confirms Stewart-Haas Racing's 4-car operation for 2024, to announce drivers in the "near future"

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver turned team owner Tony Stewart confirmed that Stewart-Haas Racing will retain its 4 entries in the highest echelon of stock car racing in 2024. In light of the news of Aric Almirola's departure from the team, the #10 Ford Mustang becomes the second seat at the Annapolis, North Carolina-based racing outfit to remain vacant for next year as of now.

With Kevin Harvick also slated to retire from the sport come the end of this season in a couple of weeks' time, Tony Stewart's and Gene Haas' team is at the center of the 2023 silly season. Noah Gragson is one driver who had been linked to the #10 entry by SHR even before Almirola's departure. Reports about his comeback into the sport after a suspension earlier this year are flooding the fraternity as of now.

Tony Stewart's confirmation of the 4 entries by the team as reported by racer.com's Kelly Crandall also points in one direction, namely Gragson's potential return. Crandall posted an official statement by the former NTT IndyCar Series driver on her official X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote:

“Stewart-Haas Racing will remain a four-car team in the NASCAR Cup Series and we will announce a new driver for the No. 10 team, along with new partners, in the near future.”

It remains to be seen if the reports floating around at the moment materialize into actual news in the upcoming weeks.

Tony Stewart acknowledges Aric Almirola's departure from SHR

Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, has released a statement on the departure of Aric Almirola after six years at the racing outfit.

Elaborating on how Almirola and Stewart not only had a racing connection but a personal one as well, Stewart said:

“I’m proud of everything Aric has accomplished and am especially proud that his last six years have been with Stewart-Haas Racing. He always puts forth maximum effort and he makes everyone around him better. Simply put, he’s a great person, an awesome dad to Alex and Abby and an exceptional husband to Janice. I know all of them really well and am genuinely happy for their next steps together as a family." -via Kelly Crandall

It remains to be seen who will be filling up the two vacant spots at the team for the upcoming 2024 season.