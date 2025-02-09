Tony Stewart drops a reality check on the “one thing” that has never changed across NASCAR, IndyCar, Sprint cars, and more

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Tony Stewart has driven different types of cars, including sprint cars, Indy cars, and of course, stock cars. And now he is a part-time drag racer with the NHRA.

After being involved in various forms of motorsport through the years, both as a driver and an owner, Stewart has realized one thing; the competitive mentality and the focus are the same no matter what kind of car one drives. Reflecting on the same through a statement (quoted by Athlon Sports), the former NASCAR Cup Series champion said,

“I think the one thing for me that has been consistent across the board is that when you go to suit up and get into the car, it requires the same mindset and focus. Whether it’s an Indy Car or a Sprint Car, it requires the same focus and preparation.”

The nuances of each sport can be different, but the intensity remains the same, said the 53-year-old native of Columbus, Indiana. Whether he buckles himself to his wife Leah Pruett’s Top Fuel Dragster or sits behind the wheel of an Indy car, it all feels the same.

“It’s a different mindset, because every car is a different mindset, but I found the same intensity that I needed in go-karts at the age of eight, racing in the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR, or Sports Cars. I feel the same way every time I suit up,” he further explained.

Tony Stewart is currently in his second straight season, driving his wife’s dragster under the banner of Tony Stewart Racing. Pruett has recently become a mother and, therefore, has decided to stay away from the din and bustle of racing for the time being.

Tony Stewart explains how his son helps him beat frustration at the racetrack

Competing in top-tier racing series like the NHRA often leaves the drivers exhausted and sometimes frustrated. Tony Stewart is no exception. He made Saturday night’s event after barely finishing P8 at the Pro Superstar Shootout.

But thankfully, Tony Stewart has his biggest source of energy, Dominic, his three-month-old toddler, keeping him company. Previously, Stewart used to dwell in frustration after a rough day, but now, all of those negative feelings vanish at the mere sight of his newborn son.

“Normally I would take that frustration home and to the bus or to the motor home or the hotel and be frustrated all night, wake up frustrated and go, okay hopefully we fix it today,” said Stewart in an interview with FloRacing. “The great thing with having him at the racetrack is you'd be frustrated during the day, you know, you're scratching your head trying to figure out what you can do to help the guys but you get back to the motor home and he's there and he just looks up at you and smiles...and it's like, the rest of it doesn't matter at that point, like the clock stops."

Just recently, Stewart’s wife shared an adorable picture of little Dominic in the arms of his dad, wearing a cute, race-day-inspired outfit. It is perhaps safe to say that the couple is enjoying parenthood to its fullest.

