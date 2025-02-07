Tony Stewart gives a knee-slapping response to fan asking the whereabouts of his wife and new mom Leah Pruett 

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is gearing up for his 2025 campaign with a visit to PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Accompanied by his wife, Leah Pruett, and their son, Dominic, Stewart is introducing his newborn to the trackside experience.

Stewart and his wife decided to start a family in 2024, with Pruett relinquishing her seat in the Top Fuel division to her husband. The couple welcomed their son, Dominic James Stewart, in November 2024. During their recent visit to Bradenton Motorsports Park, they designated Dominic as the "Manager of the Cute Department."

Drag Racing fans were eager to meet Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett at the superstar shootout. A video uploaded by Tony Stewart Racing showed the 53-year-old dad interacting with fans when a woman asked about his wife's whereabouts. 'The Smoke' humorously responded that Leah was on babysitting duty while he had the day off, offering a lighthearted glimpse into how they juggle parenthood.

"She's getting ready. Not my day as a babysitter! She will be here when she's ready." Stewart replied to fan's question.

Watch Tony Stewart interacting with his fans in the below video:

Stewart will continue competing in the Top Fuel division for Tony Stewart Racing. Meanwhile, Pruett is not expected to return to racing this season, as the 12-time Top Fuel winner prioritizes time with her newborn son.

"As much as I can't wait to, at some point—whenever that is—get back in a dragster, it's not 2025. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not letting that take any moment away from being with this baby." she said in an interview with Behind the Catchfence. (via newsweek.com)

The 2025 SCAG Pro Superstar Shootout is scheduled from February 6-8, with FloRacing streaming the event.

Tony Stewart is relishing his parenthood journey

Before welcoming his son, Tony Stewart was apprehensive about becoming a dad, admitting his lack of experience with kids. However, since Dominic's birth, the four-time NASCAR champion has embraced the joy of parenting, cherishing every moment as he watches his son grow.

In a recent appearance on WESH TV, Stewart said that the world stops for him when he watches his son smile. He said:

"This point in my life to wake up everyday and know that when I see Dominic. I know that every day there's gonna be a little change that was a little different than the day before and thats what I look forward to everyday, when I wake up..literally the clock stops. When you see him and he smiles, its like the clock stops and nothing else in the world is happening," Stewart said.

Stewart's wife echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Behind the Catchfence (via newsweek.com), sharing that they want to capture every moment with their son. She admitted their phones are filled with hundreds of photos of "pure baby nothingness" and added that she’s having the best time of her life watching him grow.

