Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett names her son the 'manager of cute department' as they visit Bradenton Motorsports Park

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett recently took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming story with her son.The story captured the moment she took her son Dominic to the 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Leah Pruett met the former NASCAR Cup Series driver via FaceTime after Don Prudhomme introduced them. The couple then began dating in 2019, got engaged in March 2021, and tied the knot in November 2021. Nearly three years later, in November 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart.

Tony Stewart's wife took her newborn son to Bradenton Motorsports Park to watch his father race. Dominic donned a blue and yellow onesie; he even wore a headset, blocking the loud noises. Pruett captured the wholesome moment holding her son in her hands and wrote:

"Manager of the Cute Department, reporting for duty."

Leah Pruett took her son to watch his father race in the drag series (Source: @leah.pruett via Instagram)

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion has been driving the Tony Stewart Racing Top Fuel dragster since March 2024 after his wife Leah Pruett announced her pregnancy break. However, she still hasn't returned behind the car. Pruett is focusing on motherhood while her husband races on her behalf.

The 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park is scheduled for February 6 to 8, 2025, and FloRacing will stream the races.

NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart expressed his views on fatherhood with his son Dominic

Former Stewart-Haas Racing owner Tony Stewart opened up about his journey of being a father for the first time. He pointed out that he looks forward to seeing his son grow in front of him. Reflecting upon the same in an interview with WESH, the latter stated:

"This point in my life, to wake up every day and know that when I see Dominic, I know that every day there's gonna be a little change that was a little different than the day before, and that's what I look forward to every day when I wake up."

The 53-year-old added:

"Literally the clock stops. When you see him and he smiles, it's like the clock stops and nothing else in the world is happening."

The former NASCAR driver was competing in the NHRA final while his wife went into labor. He flew from Pomona Dragstrip in California to Phoenix to be with his family and reached the hospital before his wife gave birth to Dominic on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

However, Tony Stewart could only spend a few hours with his newborn baby before he returned to California to compete in the race. While he competes in the 2025 PRO Superstar Shootout, his wife Leah Pruett suggested that her return to the series is unlikely in the 2025 season.

