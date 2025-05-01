Tony Stewart joins Cleetus McFarland’s Indy 800 drag racing event

Tony Stewart has confirmed he’ll be racing in Cleetus McFarland’s upcoming Indy 800 drag event. The announcement came through his official Instagram, where he shared that he’ll hit the track at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, May 2.

Ad

Stewart brings over 20 years of experience in NASCAR, IndyCar, and, most recently, NHRA drag racing. His Instagram caption read:

“🏁Catch me behind the wheel at the Indy800 this Friday, May 2nd at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park! 🏁 Full send. ⏩ Full freedom. 🇺🇸 Full bald eagle. 🦅”

Ad

Trending

The post confirms Stewart’s entry in the Indy 800, hosted by motorsports YouTuber Cleetus McFarland. It also follows a big weekend win for Stewart—his first NHRA Top Fuel victory at The Strip in Las Vegas. He’s been racing in the category as a fill-in for his wife, Leah Pruett, who stepped away after the birth of their son in late 2024.

Two weeks earlier, Tony Stewart spoke to USA Today about his possible return to IndyCar's Indianapolis 500. He said he could probably qualify and perform decently, but doesn’t think he’d be competitive enough to win. In his own words,

Ad

“These guys are so good in these cars and have such a good feel and read on what these cars are and what the car needs. I don't feel like I would have that input to give to the team to help...to have a winning car.”

His last IndyCar race was in 2001. In the same interview, he admitted the learning curve would be too steep. Interestingly, Stewart is the only NASCAR driver to have won a championship in both NASCAR and Indycar.

Ad

“I always figured it out in the first year” — Tony Stewart shared his thoughts after NHRA Top Fuel win

His recent NHRA win was a major milestone. On Sunday, Tony Stewart captured his first Top Fuel win at the 25th NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas, during only his second season in the series. He’s been driving the Dodge//SRT dragster while Leah Pruett remains on leave. Reflecting on the victory, Stewart said:

Ad

“You know, everything in my career, I never had to wait over a year to win a race. I always figured it out in the first year, and multiple ones normally, but just, very appreciative.”

He also spoke about the pressure following Pruett’s near-championship run in 2023. Adding,

“I think we all needed it. It's been so stressful the whole year after Leah, you know, almost won a world championship, you know, two years ago.”

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett married in 2021. She joined Tony Stewart Racing that same year and had her best NHRA season in 2023, finishing third. She stepped away in 2024 after giving birth to their son, Dominic James Stewart, in November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.