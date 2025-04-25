Tony Stewart joins the Dodge Garage podcast alongside wife Leah Pruett and racer Matt Hagan

Tony Stewart and his wife, Leah Pruett, joined FOX analyst Mamba Smith and four-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan for this week’s episode of the Dodge Garage Podcast. Later, the NASCAR Hall of Famer shared a glimpse of the session on his Instagram stories.

Tony Stewart Racing, owned by Stewart, fields two full-time entries in the NHRA: a Top Fuel for Pruett and a Funny Car for Hagan. Dodge has been TSR’s partner since 2022, and together they have won 16 national events and the 2023 NHRA Mission World Funny Car Championship.

Here is a screenshot of Stewart’s story:

(Source: Tony Stewart/Instagram)

Tony Stewart recently bagged his first career Top Fuel victory in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart is in his second year filling in for his wife, who gave birth to their baby boy last November.

Pruett was emotional when she saw her husband win. She penned a heartfelt note on one of her posts on Instagram. Here is a short extract from Pruett’s note to her husband:

“When on the line, my emotions are raw and it shows— sometimes more than I wish. But I felt pure joy for Tony, and an overwhelming wave of happiness for Neal (Strausbaugh, crew chief) and the team. I live and see the weight they both carry, the expectations they've managed, and the sacrifices we've all made behind the scenes.”

Tony Stewart is one of the most versatile drivers out there. He has won championships and races not just in NASCAR, but in IndyCar, USAC, and NHRA as well. Now a full-time dragster, Stewart sits second in the NHRA standings, trailing points leader Shawn Langdon. Langdon has 332 points to his name while Stewart owns 316.

Back when Tony Stewart lauded his wife Leah Pruett for “babysitting” him

NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with wife Leah Pruett after winning the Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. - Source: Imagn

On the morning of the season-ending In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona Dragstrip, Tony Stewart spoke with NHRA’s Phill Burgess about how much he appreciates all that his wife does for him and the baby. Speaking of Pruett’s role, Stewart admitted,

“Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom and a babysitter for me, but now on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn't just sit around. She's working in the pit and has a full schedule.”

Whenever Pruett shows up to help her husband at the track, she brings along her toddler, Dominic, who is four months old as of April 25, 2025. Interestingly, little Dominic helps his dad in a way as well. Detailing the same, Stewart told Burgess,

“We have help with Dominic here, and it's gone really well, and if I have a bad run, and I get a chance to go back to the bus just for five minutes, and he's awake and I see him smile one time, that bad run doesn't seem so bad anymore.”

Next up for the speedster is the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide National at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, April 27, the race will stream live on NHRA.tv, 11 am EST onwards.

