Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will make his return to the Fox Sports broadcast booth. The network kicks off its NASCAR Cup Series season coverage next month with the season-opening Daytona 500 and Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which Stewart will be a part of.

It marks the second consecutive year for Stewart in the Fox Sports broadcast booth. He will work alongside regulars Mike Joy and former racing teammate Clint Bowyer.

Fox Sports will continue to use rotating booths this year as well, with Tony Stewart returning after four races in 2022. In addition to the Daytona 500 and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition event, he also joined the broadcasting team at COTA and Sonoma Raceway.

In a statement from FOX, Stewart said:

“I’m thrilled to be back in the FOX NASCAR booth for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500 again this year. I was honored to call both last year and really enjoyed seeing the action from a different perspective and role, not to mention the sheer entertainment of sharing a booth with Clint and Mike. I’m looking forward to opening the new season with FOX and seeing what 2023 holds for the sport.”

The non-point race marks a historic visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, adding a NASCAR Cup Series race to its 98-year-old portfolio. The first exhibition race of the 2023 season is to be contested on a 0.25-mile-long track that has been built on the facility’s football field.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action when the 2023 Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19th, 2023.

