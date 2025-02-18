Tony Stewart’s wife Leah drops 4-word response to Cleetus McFarland’s hilarious post-race Daytona interview 

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett commented on Cleetus McFarland's wild interview after crashing out at Daytona International Speedway.

YouTuber McFarland, who has over 4 million subscribers, made his debut in the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race. His day ended early after a crash on lap 15 but McFarland gave a hilarious and detailed interview about his experience. In her latest Instagram story, Leah also reacted to McFarland's post-race FOX Sports interview.

"@cleetusmcfarland just being the man," Leah wrote.

Leah Pruett's story on February 18. Source: @leah.pruett on Instagram

McFarland started from 23rd place, in the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing, and got caught in a crash on Lap 12 when another car spun into him. He was involved in another wreck a few laps later, which crashed his car and ended his race.

"Well, I was having the best day of my life, riding around Daytona like a bald eagle. Was flat out, you know, avoided a wreck, which was awesome. I thought I was the best driver to ever exist in that moment, and it's probably cuz my sleeves were cut off, as I was able to pull off that maneuver," McFarland said.

"I'm hot-dogging into one and two and the car lost it in front of me, I saw it. Didn't have enough brakes to get slowed down before it, and tried to go around it, misread it, zigged instead of zagged when I should have zagged, and I zigged, and bam, blew the front end right off my hot rod," he added.

McFarland ultimately finished 30th with a DNF.

Leah Pruett and son Dominic visit Tony Stewart during qualifying

Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett, who have been married since 2021, welcomed their first son, Dominic James Stewart, in November last year. In a previous post on Instagram, Leah shared a picture of the family in the pits at Bradenton Motorsports Park and wrote:

"A friend caught this moment of a perfectly timed visit to the pits to see Dad during qualifying. Finding a wake window that didn’t include feeding, nitro warm ups, immediate tear downs, or loud cars blaring down the strip is always a win. 🏆"

12-time Top Fuel National race winner, Leah took a break from racing to focus on her new role as a mom. Stewart stepped in to race in the NHRA Top Fuel series. Driving for his team Tony Stewart Racing, he finished in ninth place and earned Rookie of the Year honors last season.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also celebrated his team's 25th season in racing this year.

