Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is finally done and dusted. The season-opening race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 12 pm ET on Saturday (February 15) at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 40 entries.

Ad

Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, went to victory lane after winning a chaotic ARCA Menards Series season opener.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a race that was filled with multiple wrecks, the 27-year-old Queen managed to maintain his lead on the final lap and held off the hard-charging William Sawalich to take the first win of his ARCA Series career in his second start.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native crossed the finish line 0.094 seconds ahead of William Sawalich to take the checkered flag.

Speaking about his Daytona win in a post-race interview with FOX Sports, Queen said (via arcaracing.com):

Ad

“I’m just a late model guy who worked hard to get this shot. But this group right here (Pinnacle Racing Group) deserves this. I had some tough shoes to fill when taking over for (Connor) Zilisch, I hope this makes them happy that they signed me, and I hope this is the first of many.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Jason Kitzmiller, Lavar Scott, and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in the top five. Kole Raz, A.J. Moyer, Andy Jankowiak, Ryan Roulette, and Bryce Haugeberg completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Ride the ‘Dente 200 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 Ride the ‘Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

#28 - Brenden Queen #18 - William Sawalich #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #6 - Lavar Scott #82 - Helio Castroneves #76 - Kole Raz #88 - A.J. Moyer #73 - Andy Jankowiak #67 - Ryan Roulette #06 - Bryce Haugeberg #57 - Hunter Deshautelle #9 - Jason White #10 - Ed Pompa #48 - Jeff Scofield #25 - Jake Finch #03 - Alex Clubb #27 - Tim Richmond #20 - Lawless Alan #31 - Tim Viens #75 - Bryan Dauzat #55 - Isabella Robusto #77 - Corey Day #68 - Scott Melton #0 - Brayton Laster #12 - Takuma Koga #86 - Becca Monopoli #02 - Craig Bracken #69 - Nolan Wilson #70 - Amber Balcaen #30 - Garrett Mitchell #99 - Michael Maples #29 - Kyle Steckly #4 - Dale Quarterley #11 - Cody Dennison #3 - Willie Mullins #8 - Sean Corr #46 - Thad Moffitt #93 - Caleb Costner #23 - Katherine Legge #7 - Eric Caudell

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Phoenix Raceway for the second race of the season on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"