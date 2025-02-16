  • home icon
Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 16, 2025 03:48 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Daytona ARCA 200 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is finally done and dusted. The season-opening race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 12 pm ET on Saturday (February 15) at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 40 entries.

Brenden Queen, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, went to victory lane after winning a chaotic ARCA Menards Series season opener.

In a race that was filled with multiple wrecks, the 27-year-old Queen managed to maintain his lead on the final lap and held off the hard-charging William Sawalich to take the first win of his ARCA Series career in his second start.

The Chesapeake, Virginia, native crossed the finish line 0.094 seconds ahead of William Sawalich to take the checkered flag.

Speaking about his Daytona win in a post-race interview with FOX Sports, Queen said (via arcaracing.com):

“I’m just a late model guy who worked hard to get this shot. But this group right here (Pinnacle Racing Group) deserves this. I had some tough shoes to fill when taking over for (Connor) Zilisch, I hope this makes them happy that they signed me, and I hope this is the first of many.”
Meanwhile, NASCAR Xfinity Series William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Jason Kitzmiller, Lavar Scott, and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves in the top five. Kole Raz, A.J. Moyer, Andy Jankowiak, Ryan Roulette, and Bryce Haugeberg completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Ride the ‘Dente 200 final results

Below are the NASCAR ARCA's final results for the 2025 Ride the ‘Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #28 - Brenden Queen
  2. #18 - William Sawalich
  3. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  4. #6 - Lavar Scott
  5. #82 - Helio Castroneves
  6. #76 - Kole Raz
  7. #88 - A.J. Moyer
  8. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  9. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  10. #06 - Bryce Haugeberg
  11. #57 - Hunter Deshautelle
  12. #9 - Jason White
  13. #10 - Ed Pompa
  14. #48 - Jeff Scofield
  15. #25 - Jake Finch
  16. #03 - Alex Clubb
  17. #27 - Tim Richmond
  18. #20 - Lawless Alan
  19. #31 - Tim Viens
  20. #75 - Bryan Dauzat
  21. #55 - Isabella Robusto
  22. #77 - Corey Day
  23. #68 - Scott Melton
  24. #0 - Brayton Laster
  25. #12 - Takuma Koga
  26. #86 - Becca Monopoli
  27. #02 - Craig Bracken
  28. #69 - Nolan Wilson
  29. #70 - Amber Balcaen
  30. #30 - Garrett Mitchell
  31. #99 - Michael Maples
  32. #29 - Kyle Steckly
  33. #4 - Dale Quarterley
  34. #11 - Cody Dennison
  35. #3 - Willie Mullins
  36. #8 - Sean Corr
  37. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  38. #93 - Caleb Costner
  39. #23 - Katherine Legge
  40. #7 - Eric Caudell

Catch the NASCAR 2025 ARCA Menards Series next at Phoenix Raceway for the second race of the season on March 7, 2025.

