Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett shares adorable image of son repping an iconic Dodge merchandise

While Tony Stewart qualified in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, his wife, Leah Pruett, shared a social media update of their son wearing a Dodge onesie. Dominic James also wore hearing protection as dragsters ripped through the Ohio drag strip.
Stewart, who won three NASCAR Cup Series championships, currently competes in the NHRA's (National Hot Rod Association) Top Fuel category. His TSR Nitro team is affiliated with Dodge, a Michigan-based car manufacturer looking to rejoin NASCAR as a fourth OEM in the foreseeable future.
In an Instagram post, Leah Pruett captured Dominic James rocking Dodge merch referencing the brand's muscle car heritage.
“There's Dodge muscle under these rolls?” the onesie reads.
Dominic James was born in November 2024 amid the NHRA's season finale at Pomona Dragstrip in California. Tony Stewart qualified on Saturday before flying out to welcome his first child with Leah Pruett. He returned to the dragstrip on Sunday for the race.
Pruett was the original driver at TSR Nitro's Top Fuel program, but left racing to focus on their family. Stewart has been the substitute driver since the 2024 season, where he won the Rookie of the Year award.
With the former NASCAR driver's connection with Dodge, he said he would help the brand return to the stock car racing series. However, he clarified he didn't want to own a NASCAR team again following the Stewart-Haas Racing team's exit from the sport last year.
“‘Racer Leah’ can co-exist with ‘mamma Leah’”: Tony Stewart's wife on getting behind the wheel again after 499 days
Last week, Leah Pruett tested Tony Stewart's TSR Nitro Dodge dragster at Virginia Motorsports Park. She shared her experience on social media, saying it felt “incredibly good” after being out of the car for 499 days on maternity leave to take care of their son, Dominic James.
Describing her experience back on the fast lane, Pruett wrote:
“499 days. That’s how long it had been since I last wheeled a Top Fueler — until Monday. And trust me... I didn’t care that we were testing in some of the nastiest conditions ever (98.6º ambient, 146º on the track). After 499 days out of the seat… it felt incredibly good to knock the rust off.”
After swapping out Stewart's customized seat inserts for hers, she was dialed in, adding:
“We got in 3 good hits in, checked off key items from our parts test list, and left @racevmp (Virginia Motorsports Park) with self-assurance that ‘racer Leah’ can absolutely co-exist with ‘mamma Leah.’”
“Keeping my NHRA license current means a lot to me. That’s all for now, folks. Back to our regularly scheduled @tsrnitro racing program,” she concluded.
With testing completed, Leah Pruett looks to be in better form to return to racing. However, she told Autoweek earlier this year that she didn't have a timetable for rejoining the NHRA's Top Fuel category. Stewart said he would jump out of the car in a heartbeat when his wife wanted to reclaim her seat.
