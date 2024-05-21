Tony Stewart stands a chance to double his net worth with rumored SHR charters sale

Tony Stewart is one of the richest team owners in NASCAR with a net worth of $90 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. However, following the rumor about him quitting the Cup Series arena in 2025, Stewart has the chance to double that amount.

Tony Stewart's team holds four charters in the Cup Series, but there's speculation about selling or leasing all of them to other teams. 23XI Racing, Trackhouse Racing, and Front Row Motorsports are reportedly interested buyers, although, these charters come for skyrocketing prices.

According to a recent X post by renowned journalist Adam Stern, the prices of these charters could come down if SHR puts their charters up for sale, thus increasing the supply in the charter market. The post read:

"NASCAR charter prices have climbed upward in recent years, but that march could be halted – at least temporarily – if @StewartHaasRcng unloads several of them over the coming months as expected, per sources.🔲 SHR's could go for between $20M-$30M apiece."

If each of those four SHR charters is sold for about $30 million each, it will generate a revenue of over a hundred million dollars. This could potentially double what Tony Stewart is worth. Nevertheless, the equity breakdown between Tony Stewart and Gene Haas is unknown.

Currently, there are 36 charters in NASCAR's charter market. The highest valuation of any charter to this day has been a staggering $40 million. The said Live Fast Motorsports charter was obtained by Spire Motorsports last year.

Tony Stewart feeling confident as a rookie drag racer

With Tony Stewart's wife and eminent drag racer Leah Pruett out of her Tony Stewart Racing dragster, the Hall of Famer is expected to return to the NHRA Route 66 Nationals at Chicago Land for his maiden year in NHRA's Top Fuel division.

Stewart is a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. However, running short stretches of 1000 feet at speeds that often shoot up to 330 mph is not exactly in his repertoire as a former NASCAR driver.

However, he feels confident since his Top Fuel debut at Gainesville, where he qualified ninth in 3.725 seconds at a speed of 310.34 mph. When asked what he needs to win besides luck, Stewart said in a recent interview (0:22),

"I don't know the equation either other than everything has to go right. I have to do my job right. The team has to do their job, it all has to come together. I feel like every week we're gaining momentum and gaining confidence. So on a driving side, I'm way more confident than I was at Gainsville."

At present, Stewart stands 20th in the NHRA National Standings under the Top Alcohol Dragster category, with 85 points to his name.