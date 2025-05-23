Tony Stewart and his team crack up over son Dom's comical t-shirt at Route 66 Nationals celebration

Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart celebrated his recent win at NHRA with his son, wearing a hilarious t-shirt that says, “I'm glad they didn't name me Wally.” The t-shirt brought laughter to the team on victory lane at Route 66 Raceway.

For context, “Wally” is the name used in the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) for the trophy given to race winners, similar to NASCAR's Harley J. Early and Bill France Cup trophies. The win at Route 66 Raceway was Stewart's second of the year in his sophomore season in the Top Fuel class.

Tony Stewart's race team took to social media to share the comical moment with fans online. The short clip shows his wife, Leah Pruett, carrying their son, Dominic James, to victory lane with the statement t-shirt.

“‘I’m glad they didn’t name me Wally’ - Dom Stewart 😆,” TSR Nitro wrote on Instagram.

During the race last weekend, Stewart posted a 3.777-second time at 329.10 miles per hour, enough to beat Justin Ashley in the final round for the win. The victory pushed the 54-year-old to the top spot of the standings for the first time in his career.

This year marks the second consecutive year Stewart subbed in for Leah Pruett while his wife looked after their five-month-old son. The 49-time Cup race winner was honored with last year's Rookie of the Year award after leaving NASCAR as a team owner at the end of the 2024 season.

Next on the schedule is the New England Nationals at New England Dragway in New Hampshire. It is the series' seventh of 20 races this year, which will be available on Fox from May 31 to June 1.

“We're real now at this point”: Tony Stewart commended the team for the competitive car after securing his second win of the 2025 season

Tony Stewart shared a positive update about his dragster after winning the Top Fuel race at Route 66 Raceway. He said the team did a good job of giving him a consistent car, allowing him to compete for the top seed in the standings.

Stewart, who won his first race of the 2025 season in Las Vegas, said (via NHRA):

“You’ve got to believe we’re real now at this point [...] I wouldn’t have said it before today. Even in Vegas, I said we’re making progress, but we’re not where we need to be yet. But it’s hard to be the points leader and not think you’re a contender now. I’m very grateful, and it’s nice we’ve got a consistent car.”

He added:

“There’s a lot that can happen and a lot of racing left, but I’m extremely proud of our team for the progress we’ve made and where we were a year ago to where we are now.”

Tony Stewart driving the TSR Dodge at Route 66 Nationals - Source: Imagn

Before the New England Nationals race weekend, Stewart will return to the IndyCar Series, where he won a championship in 1997, as a broadcaster for the Indy 500. He will be joined in the booth by former teammate Danica Patrick and veteran sportscaster Chris Myers.

