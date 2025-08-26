“Took a lot to crawl out”: Ty Majeski on ‘beauty’ of playoffs format and his Truck series resurgence

Ty Majeski reflected on his season so far and expressed pride in bouncing back from a few bad weeks. The reigning champion credited the playoff structure for allowing such a comeback and called the format 'a tale of two seasons'.Driving the No.98 Ford, Majeski began the season strong with a podium at Daytona, but faded into a string of mid-pack finishes despite top-10 starts. However, he made a turnaround with his recent starts and logged five consecutive top-10s.Much like 2024, Corey Heim enters the playoffs as the top-seeded driver with multiple wins, but Majeski believes a repeat of last season's late surge could once again place him in contention.Reflecting upon the same, he spoke to NASCAR SiriusXM and said [0:14 onwards],&quot;We were, I think, outside of the top ten in points at one point, and we ended up ending the regular season, 4th and 4th in regular season points. So it took a lot to crawl out of that hole, and I'm really proud of the 98 group for stay in the course and understanding this situation.&quot;&quot;And that's the beauty about the playoffs and the point structure that we have is, it's really a tale of two seasons. You can recover from a few bad weeks in a real hurry and we saw it with with us this year. It seems like par for the course, the 98 team is sort of peaking at the same time every year right before or at the beginning of the playoffs, so I'm excited to make another run at it,&quot; he added.Ty Majeski currently sits sixth in the playoff standings with seven points to his name, while Corey Heim reigns supreme with 62 points. The playoff format rewards one-off races more than season-long consistency, and although Majeski remains winless so far, his shot at the title isn't far-fetched.Ty Majeski set to take over Matt Crafton's No.88Ty Majeski has been announced to take over Matt Crafton's No.88 Ford for the 2026 season. Crafton retires from full-time competition this year and has been the only Truck Series driver to run the famed number.Crafton has been a staple of ThorSport Racing for over 23 seasons. He captured consecutive titles in 2013 and 2014, and returned to claim the top spot in 2019, despite not winning a single race that season.The 49-year-old won his last race back in 2020. He failed to make the playoffs last year for the first time since the format was introduced in 2016. Nonetheless, Rafton remains the longest tenured driver with a single team, and the same goes for his 23-year sponsorship with Menards.Ty Majeski called it an honour to drive the No.88 Menards Truck for 2026. In addition, he reaffirmed his commitment to defend his title with the No.98 team.