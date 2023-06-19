Toyota bringing the heat this season as they lead point standings in 10 different series including NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has not only seen excitement in the form of drivers challenging each other in the highest echelon of stock car racing but also positive times for fans of the manufacturer Toyota. Being the outlier amongst a field full of Ford and Chevrolet-manufactured cars, Toyota has always been in the minority in NASCAR.

This season's Cup Series campaign has kicked off in decent fashion for the manufacturer, however, with improved road course performance as compared to last season. The most recent trip to victory lane was taken by the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driven by Martin Truex Jr. in the Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway.

Lionel Racing @Lionel_Racing



Pre-orders are now open for the No. 19 Martin Truex Jr Sonoma raced-win die-cast!



bit.ly/RacedWins When he wins, he makes sure to dominatePre-orders are now open for the No. 19 Martin Truex Jr Sonoma raced-win die-cast! When he wins, he makes sure to dominate 💪Pre-orders are now open for the No. 19 Martin Truex Jr Sonoma raced-win die-cast! ➡️ bit.ly/RacedWins https://t.co/eJn9kVBhC3

Along with flourishing in the highest echelon of NASCAR, Toyota also has had its hands in several other forms of motorsports, including the junior levels of stock car racing.

The 2023 season for the manufacturer is proving to be one of the best so far, with the manufacturer now leading 10 different forms of racing series with drivers leading their respective points standings.

The various racing series include grassroots stock car racing such as the Xtreme Midget Series, along with the ARCA Menards East and ARCA Series.

Apart from stock car racing, Toyota gains a stronghold in the market by also leading the NHRA Funny Car and Top Fuel divisions of drag racing. Halfway through the racing season, series such as Formula Drift and Champ Offroad also have Toyota drivers leading the points standings.

Toyota Racing Development President confident of Martin Truex Jr.'s return next NASCAR season

With talks surrounding Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement after a dismal season last year, the #19 Toyota Camry TRD driver seems to have found his groove to take on the challenge head-on this season.

Already having clocked a victory in NASCAR's season-opening Busch Light Clash as well as in two points-paying races, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson elaborated on the same and said:

“From my frame of reference and where (he) is, a future Hall of Famer in this sport, it’s about how fun he’s having, and you see him climbing out of that race car more and more often with a smile on his face.”

Watch Martin Treux Jr. try to keep his good run of form intact as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023, for the Ally 400.

