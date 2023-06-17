Toyota president wants to keep “future Hall of Famer” Martin Truex Jr. beyond his current contract ending in 2023

After going winless last year, Martin Truex Jr. made a great comeback winning two points-paying races and Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition event in the ongoing 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season so far. His most recent win came last weekend at Sonoma Raceway where he dominated the race, leading 51 of the 110 laps.

After his Sonoma win, Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson has confirmed that the manufacturer and Joe Gibbs Racing has started the campaign to extend Truex Jr.’s contract. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion nearly retired last season but signed a new contact with JGR for one year.

Speaking on the recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Wilson admitted that they are in a discussion to keep Martin Truex Jr. in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing next season.

Wilson said:

“It sure has, and I am optimistic,”

The 42-year-old has achieved several memorable victories in his NASCAR career from winning Crown Jewel races to lifting the Cup Championship. Considering the #19 JGR driver’s achievements in the sport, TRD’s Wilson feels he is a future NASCAR Hall of Famer. He also mentioned that Truex Jr. looks more relaxed and happier while climbing out of the car following solid finishes.

Wilson said:

“From my frame of reference and where (he) is, a future Hall of Famer in this sport, it’s about how fun he’s having, and you see him climbing out of that race car more and more often with a smile on his face,”

Trey Ryan @TreyRyan99 Stage points earned last 5 races



1. Martin Truex Jr - 54

2. William Byron - 54

3. Kyle Busch - 52

4. Ryan Blaney - 49

5. Denny Hamlin - 42

6. Joey Logano - 36

7. Christopher Bell - 35

8. Ross Chastain - 34

9. Tyler Reddick - 30

10. Kevin Harvick - 28 Stage points earned last 5 races1. Martin Truex Jr - 542. William Byron - 543. Kyle Busch - 524. Ryan Blaney - 495. Denny Hamlin - 426. Joey Logano - 367. Christopher Bell - 358. Ross Chastain - 349. Tyler Reddick - 3010. Kevin Harvick - 28 https://t.co/ogUNzLjFhM

With 10 races left in the 2023 season, the #19 driver has already locked his playoff spot and is currently leading the points table.

TRD president praised Martin Truex Jr.’s #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team for Sonoma win

TRD president David Wilson praised the entire #19 JGR team and crew chief James Small for winning the two points races this season and appreciated their efforts for coming back strongly this season after having a terrible campaign in 2020.

Wilson said:

“I also want to give a shoutout to the 19 team. James Small and the 19 team kept Martin out front on Sunday, and I’ve talked in the past dating back to last year, really our Achilles heel has been execution in pit lane, and what that team did on Sunday was awesome,”

Martin Truex Jr. and the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will look to continue their winning momentum when the 2023 season resumes at the Nashville Speedway on next Sunday (June 25).

