Trackhouse driver Ross Chastain expresses “disappointment” after Carson Hocevar’s Atlanta mischief

During a media availability at Circuit of the Americas, Ross Chastain admitted still feeling disappointed regarding the Atlanta race weekend. The Trackhouse Racing driver said that he hadn't talked to Carson Hocevar since their chat after the race.

For context, Chastain pulled Hocevar to the infield grass to discuss what happened in the race. While their exchange was kept private from media at the scene, several NASCAR drivers openly criticized Hocevar for aggressive driving.

When asked whether he talked to the young Spire Motorsports driver yet, Ross Chastain kept it simple and said (via Frontstretch on X):

"No." [0:21]

The 32-year-old shared he was still disappointed that he lost after leading the field in overtime.

"I think I'm still disappointed. Just disappointed in the decisions... because I lost," Chastain said. [0:31]

When the green flag fell in overtime at Atlanta, Ross Chastain was leading the bottom lane. Carson Hocevar shortly overtook him to lead the cars in the second row, forcing the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro to drop down the pack.

Chastain finished eighth and Hocevar secured his best NASCAR Cup Series finish in second place. While disappointments arose in the Atlanta spring race, the two Chevy drivers have a mentor-mentee relationship.

Apart from Chastain, Ryan Blaney also had a word with Hocevar after they got out of their cars. Kyle Busch, meanwhile, aired his frustrations over the sophomore driver on the radio for getting cut towards the end of stage one.

Ross Chastain applauded No. 1 crew chief for 'making the calls' at Atlanta

Despite a tough starting qualifying 33rd for the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain found himself fighting for the win. He acknowledged his crew chief Phil Surgen for calling the right strategy after the driver made some 'bad decisions.'

In a report by NBC Sports, the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing driver said:

"To qualify 33rd and drive through the field, I made some bad decisions throughout the race. The car was good enough in traffic to keep cycling forward. Great call by Phil Surgen (crew chief) there at the beginning of the final stage to come and get four tires. I was definitely second-guessing that in the moment, but it was definitely the right call."

Chastain commended his shot caller by saying:

"So I am glad he is the one making the calls on the No. 1 Moose Chevrolet."

Ross Chastain drives the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro in the premier series - Source: Imagn

However, as mentioned, Ross Chastain was forced out of the bottom pack by Carson Hocevar to lose the chance of winning the race. As Chastain dropped down the order, Hocevar battled with the race leaders on the final lap.

In the last-lap, the three-wide showdown was cut short after the race officials threw the caution flag, giving Christopher Bell the victory. Hocevar finished second followed by Kyle Larson.

Chastain enters the first road course race of the year at Circuit of the Americas 21st in the standings. He advanced eight positions after the Atlanta spring race, making up for a DNF in the season-opener at Daytona.

