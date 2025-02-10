Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez shows off his classic 1965 Volkswagen Notchback in recent IG update 

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez shared a post on his Instagram on February 9th as he uploaded a couple of pictures of his vintage ride. The Trackhouse Racing driver showed off his 1965 Volkswagen Type 3 Notchback which was recently restored.

Daniel Suarez uploaded a couple of pictures of the cars, with the first picture clicked from the front three-quarter angle and the next one clicked from the rear three-quarter angle. The 1965 Volkswagen Type 3 Notchback owned by the driver flaunted a glass beige paint job, chrome bumpers & details, along with retro-styled alloy wheels and new tires.

Daniel Suarez asked his Instagram fan following whether they liked the look of his vintage ride and highlighted that the restoration was done by Womack’s BugVans, a company specializing in vintage air cooler Volkswagen vehicles. The caption for the post read:

“Amigos, what do you think of my '65 Australian Notchback?? @womacksbugvans has given it some love lately and after the first test drive I'm very happy with it! Do you like the look?”

The Volkswagen Type 3 was a new line of vehicles launched by the German company in 1961, that shared the same wheelbase as the Type 1 (Beetle), but had a larger body, and was hence perceived as spacious. The production run of the Type 3 ended in 1973 and over 2.5 Million of them were sold worldwide.

The Type 3 came in various styles like the Notchback, which featured a time-correct sedan look, the Fastback with the rounded rear roofline, and the Squareback, which was essentially a station wagon rear end. The Type 3 came with a 1.5L engine, with a 1.6L option available that produced 45PS of power.

Daniel Suarez signed with Trackhouse Racing in 2021 with 2022 being his best season for the team where he finished 10th in the championship. However, the last couple of years have been average as the NASCAR driver pushed his team to improve for the upcoming season.

Daniel Suarez on Trackhouse Racing’s rollercoaster journey since the introduction of Next Gen cars

Daniel Suarez waves to fans before the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium. - Source: Imagn

NASCAR introduced the Next Gen cars for the 2022 season and Trackhouse Racing took advantage of it by understanding the machine better than others. However, as the seasons passed, others caught up and left the team behind. In an interview with NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Daniel Suarez recently detailed how the team needs to work on catching back up with the leaders.

"I believe that some teams got out of the gate extremely strong, and some other teams were a little bit behind. And I believe that Trackhouse and Chevrolet were one of the teams that were out of the gate extremely strong. And that was amazing,” said Suarez [1:29 onwards].

"We took advantage on some of those opportunities. We also didn't take advantage on some of those opportunities. And since 2022, really, our performance has declined a little bit every year. And I believe that the 99 really got a little better internally in 2024. With that being said, I believe that we still need speed. We still need to be faster,” he added.

Daniel Suarez finished the 2023 and 2024 NASCAR Cup Series seasons 19th and 12th in the championship respectively. The Mexican-American racer was the last of the finishers at the 2025 Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

