Trackhouse Racing extends Daniel Suarez’s contract in multi-year deal ahead of NASCAR Daytona 500

Daniel Suarez has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Trackhouse Racing team to continue driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 beyond the 2023 season.

The contract follows a previous one-year extension that Suarez signed, which locked him in with the team until the 2023 season. The 2023 NASCAR Cup season will be his third with the North Carolina-based outfit.

On Wednesday, February 15, Trackhouse Racing announced that Daniel Suarez has signed an extension with the team. While they haven't revealed the length of the contract, the deal locks-in the #99 Chevrolet driver for the foreseeable future.

The 31-year-old driver enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 where he won his first career win at Sonoma Raceway, becoming the fifth-foreign-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race and the first Mexican driver to do so. He also appeared in the playoffs for the first time in his career, reaching the Round of 12 and finishing the season in 10th place in the Championship standings with six top-5 and 13 top-10 finishes.

Speaking about Suarez’s deal, Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks said:

"Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track. Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come."

Daniel Suarez has been associated with Trackhouse Racing since 2021 after spending one season with Joe Gibbs Racing and two years at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Daniel Suarez spoke about his contract extension with Trackhouse Racing

Daniel Suarez elaborated on his feelings after signing the multi-year agreement, claiming that the team is his home and he is happy to continue racing at Trackhouse Racing. In a team press release, Suarez said:

"Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement. We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can't wait to get the season started Sunday."

The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will look to challenge for wins throughout the 2023 season and give competition to his teammate Ross Chastain, which will eventually benefit the Trackhouse team.

Catch Daniel Suarez in action at the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

