Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks makes his emotions known on why Daytona “holds a special place in his heart” 

Trackhouse Racing took a huge step in its motorsports career when the team entered this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona. According to team owner Justin Marks, the Rolex 24 holds a special place in his heart, so the team debuted in the race.

Marks is a former NASCAR driver who laid the foundation of Trackhouse Racing in 2020 and debuted in the stock car racing league a year later. In addition to NASCAR, the team competes in MotoGP and, most recently featured in the IMSA SportsCar Championship with a one-off entry.

Speaking with veteran motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter), Justin Marks shared how he got into the Rolex 24, also known as the 24 Hours of Daytona, as a teenager.

Trending

"So when I came here [24 Hours at Daytona] in 2001, I was 19 years old, and it was like my 25th or 30th car race ever. It was just that moment I think that I realized this is what I really wanted to do for my career, for my life. So this race holds a special place in my heart and I think it's an amazing race for all motorsports," Justin Marks said.

He added:

"It really kicks off the global motorsports season and there's such a diversity of talent and experience and everything that comes down here."

Outside the on-track action, Justin Marks also loves how fans enjoy their time at the Daytona International Speedway by hanging out and barbequing.

"And like all the years that I raced here, I would see all these people hanging out and barbequing and having a good time walking around, and I was like, 'One day, I just need to be able to come back as a fan and just enjoy what it is,'" the Trackhouse team owner said.

Expand Tweet

Trackhouse Racing's Rolex 24 entry was partnered with TF Sport featuring a driver line-up consisting of Shane van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch, Scott McLaughlin, and Ben Keating. The team drove the No. 91 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the GTD Pro class.

At the end of the 24-hour-long race, the No. 91 crew finished ninth in its class and 25th overall.

Trackhouse Racing will now prepare the 2025 NASCAR Cup Season series. The team will debut a three-car line-up with SVG as the latest addition driving the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro. He will team up with Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

In addition, Connor Zilisch will make his Cup debut with the Concord-based outfit at the Circuit of the Americas sponsored by Red Bull. The energy drink company will also sponsor SVG in five races (Las Vegas, Sonoma, Iowa, Daytona, and Kansas).

Justin Marks comments on Red Bull's NASCAR return with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks shared his thoughts on Red Bull's return to NASCAR with his team. The 43-year-old believed the partnership is a big moment for NASCAR considering how significant Red Bull's presence is in the global racing world.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Justin Marks said:

"This is bigger than Trackhouse, this is bigger than, you know, Red Bull alone, I mean, this is just a big moment for the sport of NASCAR. I mean, you know, it's influential and it's a big moment for all of us, for the fans, for the teams, the media partners, for everybody that, you know. Red Bull has made the commitment to dive back in, because I think everybody knows, you know, they don't do anything small."

He added:

"There's just nobody bigger or more influential than Red Bull."

Expand Tweet

Previously, Red Bull competed in NASCAR as a team, fielding drivers such as A.J. Allmendinger and Kasey Kahne among others. The company left the sport in 2011 to focus on other racing series, including Formula 1 where they had a four-peat from 2010 to 2013.

Trackhouse Racing and Red Bull will debut at COTA in March with Connor Zilisch behind the wheel of the No. 87 Chevrolet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback