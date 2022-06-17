"We love him. We love what he’s done" - Trackhouse Racing president signals contract extension for Daniel Suarez after Sonoma win

Daniel Suarez’s tenure with the Trackhouse Racing team is set to expire after the 2022 season. However, after securing his maiden Cup race victory last weekend at the Sonoma Raceway, the Mexican has relifted his NASCAR career graph.

On the latest episode of NASCAR America Motormouths show on Peacock, Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris commented on Suarez’s contract extension. Norris hinted that the 30-year-old driver is not going to leave the team and that he was 'home.'

Norris said on Motormouths that the team loves Suarez for whatever he has done and is happy to continue with him beyond this season. He went on to say that Sonoma’s win has no bearing on whether or not the team were going to extend his contract. He said:

“We love him. We love what he’s done. That win Sunday, quite honestly, has no bearing on whether or not we were going to extend him. We were already in that conversation. What it did for him was just completely give him the confidence that he’s in a fantastic spot. He’s where he needs to be. This is his home.”

Norris also had a talk with Suarez’s agent Gustavo Arenas about the extension of contract in April and continued during last month’s Coca-Cola 600.

Trackhouse Racing is set to extend the contract of its driver lineup of Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain for next season, while other teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing have not finalized their deals yet.

“I don’t want to even talk about this right now”- Daniel Suarez on contract extension

Daniel Suarez gave an update on his NASCAR future earlier this week. He said that he did not want to talk about his contract at this time because his focus was on winning races. He also said that Trackhouse Racing is his home and that he is not going to leave after the 2022 season.

Suarez said:

“Honestly, the first thing that came out of my mouth a month ago when we started this conversation, ‘I don’t want to even talk about this right now. I don’t care. My focus was somewhere else…to win races.”

Catch Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.

