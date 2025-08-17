Tricon fires back with a four-word response to cheating allegations against Corey Heim at Richmond

By Soumyadeep Saha
Published Aug 17, 2025 04:05 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
Corey Heim, driver of the #67 Robinhood Toyota, greets fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025 - Source: Getty

Corey Heim won his seventh race of the season at Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 15. He is currently in his third full season driving the No. 11 Toyota for Tricon Garage.

His most recent victory at Richmond made him the youngest driver to win 18 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races. However, when the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks account on X dropped an official post congratulating Heim for the win, a fan thought that he had cheated his way to the victory lane.

“Shocker. Cheated up truck wins again,” the fan wrote.

Tricon Garage responded to the fan shortly after the post-race inspection. Along with a picture of Heim himself, they wrote,

“tech complete. no issues.”
Rounding up the top-10 spots behind Heim were Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Sammy Smith, Corey LaJoie, Gio Ruggiero, Jake Garcia, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, and Kaden Honeycutt.

“Felt like we were the best truck at Martinsville and North Wilkesboro, but they got away from us and we kind of got this one back. I didn’t feel like we were the best truck tonight,” Corey Heim said in his post-race interview. “I feel like the 98 (Majeski) was really stout, but obviously had a run-in and got some damage.”
"Being there when it counted was the first goal, and we were just able to execute from there," he added.

Besides winning seven races in the NASCAR Truck Series this year, Corey Heim is also ranked at the top of the driver standings. He has 12 top-fives, 14 top-10s, and five poles to his name. 18 races into the season, the Marietta native had led 1127 laps in all.

Next up for Heim is the Round of 10 opener at Darlington Raceway. Named Sober or Slammer 200, the 147-lap feature will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (Saturday, August 30, 12 pm ET). Fans can also listen to its live radio coverage on NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Corey Heim shatters Kyle Busch’s record with his win at Richmond

By winning Friday’s Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway, Corey Heim snapped a record previously held by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. It was his 18th career Truck Series victory, which he bagged at age 23, making him the youngest driver to win 18 Truck Series Races. The record was previously held by Busch, who reached the mark when he was 25.

Kyle Busch is currently the winningest driver in the NASCAR Cup Series (among active drivers) with 63 wins, the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 102 wins, and the NASCAR Truck Series with 67 wins. So for Heim to break Busch’s record is an achievement in itself.

As things stand, Corey Heim is now chasing his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. The journey begins next week at Darlington. Notably, Cup Series regular Ross Chastain is the defending champion, having won there last year.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
