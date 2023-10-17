Tricon Garage re-signed Corey Heim for 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season

Corey Heim has signed a contract extension with Tricon Garage to continue driving the #11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. This will mark his second consecutive season with the team and as a second full-time driver in the series.

Heim is currently enjoying his breakout season with Tricon Garage winning three races including 11 top-5s, 18 top-10s and the regular season title. He is also in the midst of a championship run after claiming third victory of the year at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On Monday, October 16, Tricon Garage announced that they have re-signed Heim for another year. While they haven't revealed the length of the contract, the deal locks-in the #11 Toyota Truck Series driver for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about Heim’s deal, the general manager of TRD, Tyler Gibbs said:

“In his first full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, Corey has consistently shown maturity beyond his age, leading his team and winning the regular season championship. We are excited to watch him continue to grow next year in a second season with TRICON Garage.”

He continued:

“Corey continues to demonstrate his desire, dedication and determination to drive at the highest levels of NASCAR. We are proud to have him in the TD2 family and look forward to watching him continue to grow and develop. Everyone at Toyota and TRD is excited to cheer on Corey in Phoenix as he pursues his first NASCAR title.”

Corey Heim has been associated with Tricon Garage in NASCAR’s third tier series since this year after spending the last two seasons with Kyle Busch Motorsports as a part-time driver.

Corey Heim spoke about his contract extension with Tricon Garage

The 21-year-old elaborated on his feelings after signing the contract extension, and claimed he is happy to continue racing at Tricon Garage. In a team press release, Heim said:

“I am super grateful to have the opportunity to return to TRICON in 2024,” said Heim in a release from the team. “We still have unfinished business this season, but I am excited to have my plans set for next year. We have continued to improve from top to bottom throughout this season, and I can’t wait to keep building this program with my No.11 team and the entire organization.”

Catch Corey Heim in action at the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21.