Truck Series team owner David Gilliland to drive his own truck at Daytona

David Gilliland, who partially owns the David Gilliland Racing outfit competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021, will shed his owner's hat to once again return to the driver's seat.

As per a Facebook post by sponsor Black's Tire, David Gilliland will drive the team's No. 17 Ford at the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Feb. 12.

Gilliland, a 12-year veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series and a winner in the second-tier Xfinity Series, has not driven in a NASCAR national series race since 2019.

You may like: ThorSport Racing back with Toyota, Christian Eckes added to Truck Series lineup

David Gilliland Racing’s driver lineup and partners for the 2021 season

Beyond the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, Taylor Gray has been tabbed to drive the No. 17 truck in at least seven races, beginning with the Toyota Care 250 at Richmond Raceway on Apr. 17.

Hailie Deegan will begin her first full Truck Series season in the No. 1 Monster Energy Ford, with Mike Hillman, Jr. serving as crew chief. The 19-year-old is the daughter of off-road ace Brian Deegan. She won Rookie of the Year honours in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Also read: Hailie Deegan's Truck Team to be renamed David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing’s No. 15 truck, sponsored by Ford Performance, will once again be piloted full-time by Tanner Gray. Gray ran his first full season for the team in 2020 and came away with four top 5 and eight top 10 finishes. Shane Wilson will return as crew chief.

Advertisement

David Gilliland’s son Todd Gilliland will compete in his fifth Truck Series season, driving the No. 38 full-time. Black’s Tire will be the primary sponsor, with Speedco coming onboard for some races as well. Jon Leonard will be atop the pitbox with crew chief duties.

With an exciting young crop of drivers leading the charge, Gilliland Racing has good reason to be optimistic about their chances heading into the 2021 Truck Series season.