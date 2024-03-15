"Truth hurts a bit" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks back at former JR Motorsports crew chief Jefferson Hodges' departure

The latest episode of the otherwise happy and upbeat podcast Dale Jr. Download saw host and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. display a fraction of regret. After the podcast's release on the former driver's media and broadcasting outlet Dirty Mo Media, Earnhardt Jr. was seen reacting to a clip.

The Former Hendrick Motorsports driver reminisced about the departure of former JR Motorsports crew chief Jefferson Hodges as he came to know of the reason behind the same from Hodges himself.

After hearing what Hodges had to say while on air, Dale Earnhardt Jr did not necessarily react instantly. However, the Xfinity Series team owner was later seen writing about his exchange with Hodges on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sometimes at the desk, a conversation happens and the truth hurts a bit."

Dale Jr.'s tone carries a subtle hint of regret as he reflects on the bygone era of JR Motorsports. Jefferson Hodges also delved into his reasons for departing from the team during the podcast, expressing:

"Once you guys released Mark (McFarland), I took it personal."

Mark McFarland was a driver for JR Motorsports who was replaced at the team due to an injury he sustained, leading to his crew chief Jefferson Hodges departing from the racing outfit as well.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. previews potential NASCAR Xfinity Series outing with Sun Drop

Reminiscent of his days behind the wheel of JR Motorsports' Xfinity Series cars past season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to have struck a deal to return to the track for a one-off event sponsored by Sun Drop.

The former driver-turned-broadcaster took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"There is a @SunDrop announcement coming from JRM soon that I can hardly keep to myself. You better hurry JRM announcement people."

The citrus-flavored drink is manufactured by the producers of Dr. Pepper and has been known to sponsor the former full-time driver during his adventures in stock car racing. Sun Drop was recently seen sponsoring Dale Jr. during one of his Late Model Series appearances as well.

The NASCAR Cup Series will go live from Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.