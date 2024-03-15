NASCAR Food City 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Bristol Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the 2024 season, the Food City 500 on Sunday (March 17). The venue will host the fifth race of the 2024 Cup Series season.

This weekend, the 0.533-mile short track will host the Cup race for the 64th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers are set to compete in over 5000 laps, divided into three stages, adding up to 266.5 miles in total.

Weather forecast for 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's Cup events at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series practice: High 65°F, Low 54°F, Lingering showers with some afternoon clearing, SW 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 65°F, Low 54°F, Lingering showers with some afternoon clearing, SW 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Food City 500: High 62°F, Low 36°F, overcast conditions, W 5 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Full entry list for 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2024 iteration of the Food City 500 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.