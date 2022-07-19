Ty Dillon announces no return to NASCAR in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports team

On Friday, Ty Dillon announced that he will not continue with Petty GMS Motorsports after the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The North Carolina native joined the Petty GMS Motorsports team after racing part-time in 2021 following the shutdown of Germain Racing. His best performance of the season came at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he finished P10.

Ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race, Ty Dillon announced on his official Twitter handle by writing:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to drive the No. 42 for Petty GMS this year. However, at the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series season, we have mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I’m looking forward to what is next in the future.”

Moments later, the Petty GMS Motorsports team released a statement and said:

“Petty GMS and Ty Dillon have mutually agreed to part ways following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. We are appreciative of what Ty has done this year to help grow Petty GMS. As we continue the season, we remain focused on strong runs and getting the No. 42 Chevy Camaro to Victory Lane. We wish Ty all the best in the future.”

Dillon has not yet revealed where he will go after leaving Petty GMS Motorsports this season.

Following the news of Dillon’s departure, the #42 Chevrolet seat will be available and they will have to look at a strong candidate to fill his place for next season.

According to several reports, Petty GMS already has a driver in mind to replace Dillon for the 2023 season. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson, who drives #9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, is among Petty GMS’s top targets to fill the vacancy. There has, however, been no official announcement about it.

Ty Dillon talks about the decision to leave Petty GMS Motorsports after this season

After announcing his exit from the current team for the first time, Ty Dillon spoke about why he won’t be back on the team after this season.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Caught up with Ty a Dillon in the Xfinity garage to talk about the decision that he won’t be back in the No. 42 Cup car next year. Caught up with Ty a Dillon in the Xfinity garage to talk about the decision that he won’t be back in the No. 42 Cup car next year. https://t.co/Les3jvS2kI

During Saturday's Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Dillon said that he has started the process of beginning the search for a ride for next season.

He said:

“I never stop working. Obviously, I don’t want to get stuck licking your wounds about what’s happened. I’ve already got some good things going. I’m excited for the future. I’m gonna work hard and see this as a bridge to the next opportunity.”

The grandson of Richard Childress has not won a race in his 184 Cup starts. In the recently concluded Ambetter 301 on Sunday, Dillon had another disappointing outing as he had a DNF finish.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far