Ty Dillon backs Kyle Busch's controversial push for spotters over rearview cameras in NASCAR

In a recent episode of Door Bumper Clear, Ty Dillon publicly backed Kyle Busch’s controversial suggestion to remove rearview cameras from NASCAR's Next Gen cars. That part of the conversation, which also featured Freddie Kraft, Tommy Baldwin, and Karsyn Elledge, centered around Busch’s proposal that drivers should choose between a rearview camera and a spotter—not both.Kyle Busch, who’s been around the Cup Series for over two decades, criticized the rear-facing camera introduced with the Next Gen car, saying it gives too much advantage and alters the racing dynamic. During a Saturday press conference, Busch said,“If you run the mirror, you don’t get a spotter. If you want a spotter, then you don’t get the mirror, the camera. So, pick one.”The move is controversial since a rearview camera gives drivers an unfair advantage, making defensive driving too easy and hurting the quality of racing. While the argument in favor of these cameras is that they improve safety and shouldn’t be removed.Ty Dillon agrees completely. On the podcast, Dillon said he would take a spotter over the in-car camera any day. He argued that cameras allow excessive blocking, calling it “ridiculous,” and said racing without that tech makes things more real.“No, I'm with Kyle. I would go with spotter. These are incar cameras. Yeah. The in-car cameras, I think they're too good. Like it's made the blocking ridiculous. And I grew up dirt racing, so we had nothing. You know we had a race.” [48:43]According to Ty Dillon, the current setup encourages aero-blocking because drivers can constantly monitor who’s behind them and react instantly. This kind of defense, he believes, makes passing harder and racing less competitive.Dillon, who currently drives for Kaulig Racing, believes that a spotter alone keeps the integrity of the sport intact. He’s not the only one. Freddie Kraft and others on the show also backed Busch’s view, praising the idea of stripping the cars down to a more traditional communication setup.Ty Dillon’s emotional breakthrough at Dover sets the stage for a high-stakes clash with Ty GibbsAfter the Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, Ty Dillon opened up in an emotional interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He had just finished 20th.Dillon, who drives the No. 10 Kaulig Chevy, entered the event as the lowest seed in NASCAR’s new In-Season Tournament. Yet, he found a way to make it count. In the closing laps, he benefited from a free pass just before the double-overtime restart, moving ahead of John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek, who started 12th in the bracket, had to settle for 21st, a lap down.Meanwhile, Dillon gained momentum at the right time. Speaking with SiriusXM, Ty Dillon held back tears while describing what the result meant to him.“You tell yourself stuff like never give up, work hard, it's never over until it's over. But this has been just a true, real-life experience for me. Just makes you double down on everything that you believe in.”He added, “I had so many people today and yesterday text me that they were praying for me. Couldn't get (that) out of my head the last couple laps that things are going to work out.”This result secured Ty Dillon a spot in the million-dollar showdown at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday, where he’ll go head-to-head with Ty Gibbs. Both drivers are still searching for their first win of the 2025 season.While Gibbs sits 16th in the standings with more consistent finishes, Dillon enters ranked 30th, with only one top-10 so far.