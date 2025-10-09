Ty Dillon feeling confident about Las Vegas race after “really strong” past couple of weeks

Ty Dillon says he is confident heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway after what he called a “really strong” couple of weeks. During a recent media availability, the Kaulig Racing driver discussed his progress, his mindset for the South Point 400, and what makes Las Vegas one of his favorite tracks.

Kaulig Racing has a steady history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The team has made 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, earning three top-10 finishes. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig has two wins, three poles, seven top fives, and 23 top-10 finishes.

The team’s consistency across both series must also give Ty Dillon confidence, as he looks to deliver a strong result in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

This weekend, Ty Dillon’s car will carry a special Sugarland Shine x Field & Stream paint scheme. Sugarlands Distilling Company partnered with Field & Stream and Mossy Oak to design a look that celebrates Mossy Oak’s vintage Fall Foliage camouflage pattern. The same extends to Dillon’s fire suit and helmet.

This will be Ty Dillon’s 13th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas. Earlier this year, he finished 21st at the same venue during his 250th career Cup start. Dillon said (via Speedway Digest):

“It’s going to be a fun trip to Las Vegas. It’s a track where I have a lot of confidence at and it was one of the first mile-and-a-half tracks we ran this year. It’s been a long time since we’ve been there, but it’s a place where I look forward to going."

"The last two weeks have been really strong. Our efforts and process have been good, we just haven’t gotten the results, but we’re building momentum off those weeks and the process. We’re going into Las Vegas this weekend with a lot of momentum and excitement," he added.

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Dillon ranks 32nd with 446 points. He has one top-10 finish and 17 laps led in 32 races.

Ty Dillon proud of “first clean race” in weeks after Kansas finish

Ty Dillon showed progress in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 28. The Kaulig Racing driver fought through a difficult qualifying session to earn a strong top-15 finish.

Starting 33rd in the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Dillon posted a best lap time of 30.84 seconds at 175.12 mph. The race was led mostly by Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with Chase Briscoe taking pole and Denny Hamlin winning both stages.

Despite the strong competition, Dillon moved up during the race, finishing stage two in 26th and crossing the line in 13th. It was another positive step after his P20 finish at Dover Motor Speedway in July, when he finished one spot ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

The Dover result helped Dillon qualify for the NASCAR in-season challenge finals. Although he lost to Ty Gibbs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the recent stretch has shown steady improvement for the Kaulig Racing team. After the Kansas race, Dillon told NBC Sports:

“I’m proud of the performance of our team. We’ve been in a hole for a couple weeks, and we chopped away at it all day. It’s probably the first clean race we’ve had in three or four weeks without any of us making mistakes."

"I think that just proves how we can run, and hopefully that carries the momentum through the end of the year. Proud of our effort. Our car was solid, and we executed in all phases. So, now we’ll move on to the Roval," he added.

The Kansas result showed Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing's consistency. The team executed their plans, avoided mistakes, and gained confidence heading into the next event.

