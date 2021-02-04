Ty Dillon to run for 23XI Racing in the Busch Clash event

Ty Dillon is contracted to run a number of races by a couple of teams in the NASCAR 2021 season.

The last announcement coming in is that he will drive for the 23XI Racing in the Busch Clash exhibition race at Daytona.

While there was an outside possibility of something like this to materialize, there hadn't been any update on it yet.

Root Insurance will be the primary sponsor of the No. 23 Toyota that will be steered by Dillon.

This news comes in after Bubba Wallace - 23XI Racing's full-time Cup driver - failed to meet the criteria for qualification based on his 2020 performances.

Pumped to wheel the @root_insurance Camry in the Clash and help the @23XIRacing team get started on the right foot! Thankful for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/d9qyZ32tQZ — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) February 3, 2021

Ty Dillon qualifies on the ground of his win in the opening stage in the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval with Germain Racing.

The-28-year-old raced for Germain Racing for four years before the team shut shop owing to a dearth of sponsorships. They also sold their charter to 23XI Racing.

Ty Dillon is yet to find a full-time ride in the NASCAR 2021 season.

He, will, however, bid for the Daytona 500 with Gaunt Brother Racing. He is also slated to run at least four races for Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 54 in the Xfinity Series.

What to expect from Ty Dillon?

NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 - Practice

Ty Dillon has been quite vocal about wanting to carve a separate niche for himself considering he comes from a NASCAR heavy family.

The contracted races this season can be a great opportunity for Dillon to showcase his talent and possibly land a full-time ride going forward.

The road-course races can be a gateway for the 28-year-old.

His victory in the Xfinity Series circuit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and three Truck Series wins to go along with it, will only bolster his confidence.

NASCAR XFINITY Series ToyotaCare 250

Ty Dillon will be fighting for one of the four open slots in the Daytona 500.

While he has gone winless in his 162 Cup starts so far, the fact that he has been trusted by top teams to do the job, only speaks of his racing prowess at the biggest level.

