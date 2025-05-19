Ty Dillon vows to 'beat Zane Smith’s a**' after All-Star race

Ty Dillon didn’t hold back after the NASCAR All-Star Race. In a video making the rounds online, the Kaulig Racing driver called out Zane Smith and warned about repercussions if the latter wrecks him again.

Dirty Mo Media originally shared the clip on X, and the caption left no doubt about the message:

“If he wrecks me again I’m just going to beat his ass.”

"Ty Dillon is not happy with Zane Smith," it added.

Ty Dillon was visibly angry, and the tone of the video makes it obvious this wasn’t just off-the-cuff frustration. Dillon describes a series of on-track incidents involving Zane Smith and other drivers. He starts by mentioning how he was running fourth when Smith came out of nowhere and made contact with him, saying:

"He just doored me halfway down the straightaway.”

Dillon pointed out that, as many young NASCAR drivers race without consequences, he needed to draw a line. Soon after, Austin Cindric also made contact, pushing Dillon further back.

Dillon also brought up an earlier race in Martinsville where Zane Smith allegedly shifted him going into a corner. According to him, this pattern of reckless aggression by younger drivers like Smith comes without accountability.

"I don't know, there's something about the younger guys in the sport, they've never had to deal with consequences," he added.

As for Zane Smith, he didn’t take long to respond. In a direct reply to the tweet, Smith wrote:

“Ain’t beating nobody’s ass.”

Dillon drives the #10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and is currently ranked 30th in the drivers' standings with 188 points and zero top-10 finishes. At the recent North Wilkesboro Speedway race, he started in 10th and finished third, a rare high point in an otherwise rough season.

Ty Dillon talks about resilience in NASCAR on his wife Haley Dillon's podcast

Previously, Ty Dillon appeared with his wife, Haley Dillon, on her podcast, where they spoke about family, faith, and his career in NASCAR. He opened up about the mental and emotional toughness required to survive in professional racing.

The Kaulig Racing driver explained how difficult it has been to stick with the sport through years of ups and downs. He mentioned that although he has been mistreated, misled, and often felt like giving up, his mindset never allowed that.

“You can beat me up. But you're never going to knock me out,” he said.

He called this his “unbeatable resilience,” a trait that’s helped him stay on track even when opportunities were scarce.

“Winners are the losers who never quit. You will not get me to quit,” Ty Dillon added.

Ty Dillon married Haley Carey in 2014, and they have two children together.

