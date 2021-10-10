Ty Dillon returning to full-time Cup Series competition in 2022 with GMS Racing

When Germain Racing folded following the 2020 season, Ty Dillon found himself without a full-time job. He had been with the small one-car team for four years, but when the sponsorship deal with Geico ended, owner Bob Germain sold his charter and closed shop.

Unable to land a deal with another organization, Ty Dillon has seen limited action this year, picking up four starts in Cup and 11 in Xfinity, hoping to catch the eye of anyone who might have an open seat.

With 380 races on his resume across the three NASCAR national series and 166 in Cup, Ty Dillon’s experience and series knowledge were what GMS Racing president Mike Beam wanted.

Ty Dillon to run for Cup Series championship in 2022

GMS will be embarking on its inaugural Premier Series season in 202, and Dillon has signed on to drive its No. 94 Camaro. The announcement was made before the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. In a team release, Ty Dillon was quoted as saying:

"It's such an honor to be able to drive for GMS Racing as they take the step into the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time, and that they have chosen me as their driver for the future. It's been a challenging year off from racing full-time, but I'm so excited to return. I don't think that there is going to be another driver that is more hungry than I am next year to get back out there and prove what I am capable of in the Cup Series. I am excited for our future and am ready to get to work."

Ty Dillon is the younger brother of Richard Childress Racing playoff driver Austin Dillon. After a pair of seasons in the ARCA Menards Series where he piled up nine wins, 16 top-five, and 19 top-ten finishes, along with eight poles, he moved up to the Camping World Truck Series and has been a mainstay in the top levels of NASCAR since. Mike Beam said:

“We are excited to welcome Ty to the GMS Racing family. Going full-time cup racing in 2022 is a big step for us, and I can’t think of a better driver than Ty to lead us into our first year in NASCAR’s top series.”

GMS Racing has been part of NASCAR since 2013 and has 40 victories in the Camping World Truck Series and one in Xfinity. It will run a full Cup schedule in 2022 with an alliance with Richard Childress Racing and engines built by ECR.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee