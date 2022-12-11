Ty Gibbs breaks social media silence with post about his father after refusing questions on the subject earlier this week

It has been more than a month since Ty Gibbs experienced the tragic death of his father, Coy Gibbs. The celebratory mood of winning the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, unfortunately, vanished hours later when he heard his father suddenly passed away in his sleep.

It’s hard for anyone, much less for a 20-year-old Gibbs, to understand the range of emotions that arise from two dramatically different life-changing events.

Gibbs refused to question his father during the NASCAR Awards show in Nashville. Last week, however, Ty Gibbs broke his silence on social media with a post on Instagram, where he shared a video with his father, Coy Gibbs. He also captioned it with some heartfelt words about their bond.

Gibbs said:

“God blessed me with you in my life. I am thankful for every second I got to spend with you. Thank you for always loving me and having my back through every situation. I am so excited to see you again! John 3:16”

The last time the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was seen on social media was the night of his first Championship victory, sharing a photo of him enjoying the moment in one post and thanking Mario Andretti for his congratulatory message in another. He hadn’t posted anything since.

Ty Gibbs spoke publicly for the first time since winning the Xfinity Championship and his father’s demise

Last week, Ty Gibbs was in Music City to celebrate with other NASCAR Champions at the annual NASCAR Awards. Before the ceremony, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver visited with the media to talk about the season. Unsurprisingly, the first question asked was how he was doing after his father’s tragic death.

Gibbs replied:

“Yeah, I’ve been doing good. Thank you for asking. I definitely appreciate you guys. But we’ve been doing good. Doing a lot this week for all this media stuff so it’s been kind of fun to experience all that.”

He continued:

“Yeah, for right now, I’m not going to touch on any of that subject at all. I’m just going to stick with all the racing questions and I will go from there.”

Ty Gibbs joined the Joe Gibbs Racing team full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

