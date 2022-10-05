Create

Ty Gibbs claims his actions will speak louder than words as he apologizes for NASCAR Texas penalty

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 05, 2022 03:06 PM IST

23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch substitute Ty Gibbs has once again apologized for door-slamming Ty Dillon in a pit-road incident during the opening race of the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Speaking to the media, the 20-year-old driver apologized for the penalty, saying he will learn a lesson after absorbing the penalty that cost him a fine of $75,000 and docked 25 points in the driver and owner’s points table.

https://t.co/7MKdPcmidV

Gibbs said:

“They did all the talking. You know, I have a great family and I have great team owners, and I definitely had a lot of chats. But just making sure that, I can sit here and apologize to everybody, and my words don’t mean anything because I think I have to do it through my actions. I mean, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I announced that, but it’s by my actions that I’m gonna really truly say I’m sorry, because I can’t be doing that stuff again and I’ve got to keep going. But definitely had a lot of talks.”

Crew members from other teams and NASCAR officials were in a nearby pit stall when Gibbs’s #23 car broadsided Dillon’s #42 car, causing it to veer. NASCAR makes it a priority for drivers not to make intentional contact on the pit road that could injure crew members or others.

"Pit road is not the place to fool around." @keselowski shares his thoughts on Ty Gibbs and the penalty issued by #NASCAR. #RaceHub@jamiemcmurray | @regansmith | @shannonspake https://t.co/nH2qKDsamQ

This is the second time this season that Ty Gibbs has been fined for rough driving on pit road. The Charlotte, North Carolina-native was fined $15,000 for making contact with Sam Mayer’s #1 Chevrolet on the pit road after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season.

Ty Gibbs is a strong contender to win the 2022 Xfinity Series championship

Driving the #54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs continued his career momentum with five wins in the 2022 Xfinity Series season as a full-time driver. In a young NASCAR career, Gibbs has impressed everyone with his performances and now stands as a strong contender to win the 2022 Xfinity Series title.

Apart from five wins, he has 11 top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in the first 28 races so far. He currently stands third in the Xfinity Series points table with 2113 points and is in a good position to advance into the Round of 8.

Catch Ty Gibbs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course this weekend for double-duty at Xfinity and Cup Series.

Edited by Sabine Algur

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...