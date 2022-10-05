Ty Gibbs claims his actions will speak louder than words as he apologizes for NASCAR Texas penalty

23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch substitute Ty Gibbs has once again apologized for door-slamming Ty Dillon in a pit-road incident during the opening race of the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Speaking to the media, the 20-year-old driver apologized for the penalty, saying he will learn a lesson after absorbing the penalty that cost him a fine of $75,000 and docked 25 points in the driver and owner’s points table.

Gibbs said:

“They did all the talking. You know, I have a great family and I have great team owners, and I definitely had a lot of chats. But just making sure that, I can sit here and apologize to everybody, and my words don’t mean anything because I think I have to do it through my actions. I mean, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I announced that, but it’s by my actions that I’m gonna really truly say I’m sorry, because I can’t be doing that stuff again and I’ve got to keep going. But definitely had a lot of talks.”

Crew members from other teams and NASCAR officials were in a nearby pit stall when Gibbs’s #23 car broadsided Dillon’s #42 car, causing it to veer. NASCAR makes it a priority for drivers not to make intentional contact on the pit road that could injure crew members or others.

This is the second time this season that Ty Gibbs has been fined for rough driving on pit road. The Charlotte, North Carolina-native was fined $15,000 for making contact with Sam Mayer’s #1 Chevrolet on the pit road after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway earlier this season.

Ty Gibbs is a strong contender to win the 2022 Xfinity Series championship

Driving the #54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ty Gibbs continued his career momentum with five wins in the 2022 Xfinity Series season as a full-time driver. In a young NASCAR career, Gibbs has impressed everyone with his performances and now stands as a strong contender to win the 2022 Xfinity Series title.

Apart from five wins, he has 11 top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in the first 28 races so far. He currently stands third in the Xfinity Series points table with 2113 points and is in a good position to advance into the Round of 8.

Catch Ty Gibbs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course this weekend for double-duty at Xfinity and Cup Series.

