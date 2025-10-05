Ty Gibbs finally breaks silence on his clash with Denny Hamlin at New Hampshire

Ty Gibbs has finally addressed his New Hampshire shunt with Denny Hamlin. The No.54 driver was hesitant to speak out on the matter but maintained that he wants what's best for his team.Gibbs and Hamlin have been at the centre of an intra-team rivalry for the past few weeks. Ever since Hamlin took out Gibbs, varying opinions have emerged on the situation. Hamlin was initially furious at his teammate for blocking his way and took it all out on the team radio. He later expressed regret over the incident and admitted that he went 'too far'. Team owner Joe Gibbs backed off from the conflict, while his grandson managed to evade the media at Kansas Speedway.The 23-year-old has now given an interview at the Charlotte Roval, but remained distant about the whole ordeal, saying(via X/Frontstretch),&quot;I'm sure all the other guys answered it for you, so I'll leave it at that. But it's been good. We're making progress in the 54 and excited for this week's race,&quot; [0:11 onwards]When prodded further, Gibbs spoke about clashing with teammates.&quot;I don't think you're gonna have getting wreck for sure. You know, I don't think that that's ideal, but it happens sometimes, it's racing and we're racing professional Motorsports and cars. And sometimes they're harder to control at times,&quot; he said.&quot;I grew up around all these guys and I appreciated him a lot and I want the best for my team as well. So I think we figured a lot of things out,&quot; he added.Ty Gibbs has put up impressive numbers for Saturday's qualifying at the Roval. He qualified third with a laptime of 86.16 seconds, 0.221 seconds behind polesitter, Tyler Reddick. Road course ace Shane van Gisbergen leads the JGR driver on the front row. The 109-lap event is scheduled for 3 PM ET on sunday, October 5. &quot;We had productive meetings&quot;: Denny Hamlin on the aftermath of Ty Gibbs controversyLast week at Kansas, Denny Hamlin shared an update on his standing with Ty Gibbs. While the matter seems to be resolved, the veteran driver kept the details under wraps.&quot;I think they're in a good place, we had productive meetings, the guts of that will have to be confidential,&quot; he said via X/Peter Stratta.&quot;All the drivers did speak and have an opportunity to come up with a plan, I think we came up with one,&quot; he added.Hamlin had previously mentioned that Joe Gibbs laid out clear ground rules asking non-playoff drivers to let their title-contending teammates pass through uncontested. Notably, Ty Gibbs had also faced competition from his playoff-contending teammate, Christopher Bell. The three drivers were competing with each other for more than ten laps.