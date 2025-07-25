Ty Gibbs reveals what's “more important” for him in NASCAR’s $1,000,000 challenge against Ty Dillon

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was recently featured in an interview ahead of the upcoming final battle of the in-season bracket challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. During the interaction, Gibbs opened up about how the win is &quot;more important&quot; for him during the finals.Gibbs began the challenge with a battle with Spire Motorsports driver Justin Haley. After outperforming Haley, the JGR driver showcased his remarkable skills over AJ Allmendinger, and then he moved forward to win over Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith. Ultimately, to enter the finals, the #54 Toyota driver must face his teammate, Tyler Reddick, and Gibbs managed to advance to the last round to face Ty Dillon. Reflecting on the same, Ty Gibbs expressed his views in the interview shared by NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass on his X account:&quot;I think a little bit for sure. But are, you know, our main focus is, you know, Tyler and Chris said on seriously, are they, is that we're going for the win, and, you know, that's, that's the main focus. So, you know, a win for me is, more important you know, so I'm very blessed and excited to be in the situation I'm in, and I'm gonna make the best of it.&quot; [00:02 onwards]&quot;We'll see what happens here. Come with a million bucks for me. Don't never know Indy, as we seen, it's been a lot of wrecks at the end. A lot of people take it out, so I don't know. See, we'll see what happens,&quot; he added.Ty Gibbs ranks 16th in the Cup Series points table with 448 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured six top-ten finishes and four top-five finishes in 21 starts this season. Also, he's the only Joe Gibbs Racing driver to secure a win in the 2025 season.Ty Gibbs shared his &quot;main focus&quot; amid the upcoming final round of the $1 million prize payout raceFollowing the in-season tournament finals, the NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs was featured in another interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90. During the interaction, Gibbs opened up about what he is more focused on to win the event and grab the million-dollar prize.Ahead of the upcoming crown jewel event, the Brickyard 400, Gibbs told the media house:&quot;I think our main focus is to go win Indy, then kiss the bricks and then the million bucks can come after that. But very blessed to be in this position.&quot; [00:18]&quot;What this in-season tournament has done — usually all the focus is on who’s going to make the last spot in the (playoffs) and who’s winning the race. That’s all the TV shows and media usually talk about. But now that the focus has shifted – racing Atlanta (in Round 1) gave us an opportunity to get this far – people are seeing that there are more interesting things going on in the sport,&quot; he added. (via GPFans.com)With no wins this season, Ty Gibbs became the only team driver without a spot in the playoffs. He currently requires 52 more points to secure a spot in the 2025 season's playoffs. However, with five races remaining, the #54 driver holds high expectations, and a victory at Indianapolis could significantly enhance his chances.