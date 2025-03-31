Ty Gibbs sees red against “little f*cker” Tyler Reddick at Martinsville

Ty Gibbs was furious with the 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, for his actions on the track on Sunday. He asked him to “stay away” after the latter collided with him at the Martinsville Speedway on March 30.

During the NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Gibbs was spun by Tyler Reddick with 101 laps remaining. Running 11th at the time, Ty Gibbs broke into the radio expressing his anger, calling him a ‘little f*cker’ and warning his crew to keep him away from Reddick after the race. Reddick approached him on the pit road after the race for a discussion. The two spoke briefly, and Gibbs was then seen leaving. The season hasn’t been kind to Ty Gibbs, with him sitting on 31st with 99 points.

The #54 expressed his frustration to his crew on his radio after the race incident:

“Keep me away from that little f*cker after the race too,” Ty Gibbs radioes after being spun by Tyler Reddick."

In his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Gibbs faced challenges and failed to secure a strong performance. In 2024, he showed a massive uptick in his form by finishing 15th in the regular season driver standings and recording eight top-five finishes. This season, he has a new crew chief in Tyler Allen.

Ty Gibbs made his feelings known about getting into a multi-car crash at the Ambetter Health 400

Ty Gibbs was caught in a multi-car wreck on lap 184 of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading to a disappointing end to his race. Gibbs felt he was squeezed, contributing to the incident that also involved Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson, JJ Yeley, and others. He explained that Suárez slowed him down, triggering the crash.

Gibbs' race concluded prematurely after cutting a tire and experiencing vehicle issues. He mentioned feeling rattled and was eventually told by his team that his race was over. He finished the race in 32nd position.

"I don't know. I feel like I just got really squeezed there. I feel like I was in position and to run through wide and then make some positions back that I lost, and I don't know, I haven't really see a replay, but I feel like I got squeezed there," Gibbs told journalist Bob Pockrass. (0:08 onwards)

"I cut a tire there at the end and then that was it. Got a little trip in on the back of the on the back of the vehicle thing and got rattled for the whole time and came in and they told me I was done, so I was like 'okay.'"

