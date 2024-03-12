Ty Gibbs sums up career-best P3 finish at Phoenix, foresees NASCAR Cup victory: “Got to work more”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs has had a great start to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, recording two top-10 finishes in the first three races of the season.

The 21-year-old grandson of racing legend Joe Gibbs continued his good form in the recently concluded Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. He secured a third-place finish. The result marked his career-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series and his third consecutive top-10 finish of the season.

Reflecting on his strong day at Phoenix after the race, Gibbs said (via FrontStretch):

“It was a good day for our Monster Energy Toyota Camry. We just need a little bit more. We got in a hole there a little bit on pit road and got back through it. It's a good day, good recovery, really good recovery.”

Despite a career-best performance, Ty Gibbs remained focused on his long-term goals, setting his sights on his first win in the Cup Series.

“I mean, yeah, but you got to work more. I think everybody at JGR and Toyota with this new car, they just did a great job. We’re happy with it, but we need to get a little bit better to go out here and hopefully go and win. It’s definitely a positive from the last two Phoenix races for me,” the rising star added.

Ty Gibbs points out the areas where he needs improvement

The #54 JGR Toyota Camry XSE driver led a total of 57 of the 312 laps and bounced back from an early issue on pit road to finish P3 at Phoenix. Gibbs contended near the front for the majority of the race and was one of the best against the field which included his fellow and veteran drivers.

Speaking about the areas where he needs to work on in the upcoming races, Gibbs said (via FrontStreetch):

“I felt really good early in the run, but just in that middle section, we just struggled really bad. But we got to figure it out and we had a great strategy, great strategy called by my crew chief. So we just got to get a little bit better. But I think we're kind of know where we're going to get better at.”

With 130 points, Ty Gibbs sits sixth in the Cup series points table after four races.